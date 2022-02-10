Youth and Family Services seeks hundreds of volunteers for 25th annual Kids Fair

Youth and Family Services needs more than 400 volunteers to help during the 25th annual Kids Fair.

The two-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3 at The Monument in Rapid City. The Kids Fair provides children and their families a fun place to enjoy a variety of entertaining and educational hands-on activities. Kids can play at dozens of games, activity booths and bouncy houses. Admission is $5 per person per day for adults and kids; admission is free for children 6 months and younger. Tickets are available at the door during the Kids Fair.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of Kids Fair,” said Justin Freeman, YFS’ community outreach and event coordinator. “Volunteers help ensure the safety of children at Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions, helping with line control, acting as door monitors, taking tickets, and more.”

Anyone interested should contact Freeman at 605-342-4195 or go to youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone ages 13 or older can volunteer. Morning and afternoon shifts available each day of the Kids Fair.

YFS is not requiring volunteers to be vaccinated for COVID-19; masks are recommended but not required for all volunteers, vendors and the kids and families who attend the Kids Fair. YFS staff are required to wear masks.

“Volunteers are a key factor in the success of the Kids Fair,” said Brianna Nelson, YFS communications coordinator. “We cannot hold this event without volunteers. Our volunteers help keep the Kids Fair safe for kids and families.”

“We are excited to bring the Kids Fair back. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been able to host it and provide kids and families a way to spend time together while also raising funds that support other children and families in our community,” Nelson said.

This year’s Kids Fair offers play areas and activities for infants, toddlers and children through mid-elementary school age.

“We will have lots of inflatable attractions. We will have mini train rides, and sensory activities for kids, and play areas for infants and toddlers. Our Tot Lot and Tot Town is just for children age 3 and under so they can run around and play with other little people their own size and age,” Nelson said.

Some new attractions are being added for older children.

“We have virtual reality sets for the first time, and some inflatables are geared to toward older kids. Each year we try to get creative with things older kids will enjoy,” Nelson said.

Live entertainment and performances are planned throughout the Kids Fair. Live It Up Studio aerial dance and fitness performance, Black Hills in Motion Cloggers, and hula hoop dancer Megan Baker will perform, and other live entertainment is still being scheduled, Nelson said.

Vendors from the community will host some hands-on activities, Nelson said, and many will be promoting their businesses and providing information and resources for parents. Vendor spots and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Kids Fair is one of YFS’ largest fundraising events. All proceeds from the Kids Fair support the programs and services offered by YFS. YFS programs offer educational and recreational programming, health advocacy services, counseling, healthy meals and snacks, and much more for disadvantaged and underserved children and young people.

YFS programs serve more than 14,000 kids and families throughout western South Dakota.

