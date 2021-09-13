Zac Brown Band announces concert at The Summit

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band is headed to Rapid City to help open Summit Arena at The Monument on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Tickets will be available to members of Zac Brown Band's fan club, the Zamily, beginning on Monday, September 20 at 12 p.m. local time before the public on-sale on Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through ZacBrownBand.com, TheMonument.Live, and the venue box office.

“Everybody’s been asking who we’re bringing to town as part of our opening line-up for Summit Arena - and now you have some answers and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” Craig Baltzer, Executive Director, The Monument. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Zac Brown Band to town!”

Most recently, Zac Brown Band announced that their highly anticipated new album, “The Comeback,” will be available everywhere on October 15. With over ten billion catalog streams to date, and 15 No. 1 singles, Zac Brown Band is only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. For more than a decade, the band has solidified their reputation as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

