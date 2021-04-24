ZirKiss Circus bringing high-flying thrills to Rapid City on May 15

Some people dream of running away to join the circus. Professional aerialist and entrepreneur Breawna Schwartz Ventura created her own. ZirKiss Circus’ mix of high-flying feats, fire, music, vintage video and more will dazzle Rapid City on May 15.
The ZirKiss Circus show will be at 7 p.m. May 15 at The Monument. Tickets are $50 to $80 and can be purchased at themonument.live. Seating is limited.
“ZirKiss Circus really goes back to the golden age of circus, when circus was the main form of live entertainment that people could see,” Ventura said. “Audiences witnessed the thrill of the death-defying acts under the Big Top. … It’s taking it back to that era.”
State-of-the-art lighting, music and video footage from the golden age of circus will set the stage for amazing entertainment. With stilt walkers, fire eaters, clowns, aerialists, acrobatics, dance and more, Venture said ZirKiss Circus aims to bring back a sense of childhood wonder and excitement.
“One of the neatest things we do that no one else does is our large fire drumming act. It’s 10 fire drummers doing a large drum act with fire breathers and a fire aerial act above us. You can’t see it anywhere else in the world that I know of,” Ventura said. “It’s something we’re really proud of and … we have been performing it around the world.”
The fire performances were originally created for a Professional Golf Association show in the Bahamas, Ventura said.
“They wanted to see something that they had never seen before and that show is what we came up with,” she said.
ZirKiss Circus will showcase the talents of about 10 national traveling artists and a mix of Black Hills area performers. Ventura owns Live It Up Studio/Black Hills Aerial & Cirque in Rapid City, which teaches kids and adults a variety of aerial, boxing, pole and dance fitness classes. The studio offers circus programs for youth and adults, and it has pro team of aerialists led by Ventura and studio co-owner Anna Starenkova. Seven Live It Up students and six local dancers will perform in ZirKiss Circus.
Ventura also would like to partner with local businesses who want to be part of the show.
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun to put together. It’s definitely a collaboration of people locally and nationally. This is everyone’s passion,” said Ventura, who is one of the choreographers, directors and performers in ZirKiss Circus. “We have artists that come in from all over, but we also have a lot of amazing talent as well.”
Ventura has trained in circus schools throughout the United States. Her cirque specialties include aerial silks, chains, sling, hoop, trapeze, fire dancing, poi, duo performances, hula hoop and handstands. She travels nationally with ZirKiss Circus and has been performing with circus productions nationwide for about 12 years.
Starenkova, originally from Ukraine, has a competitive gymnastics background and is a pro aerialist, costumer, choreographer and a creative visionary for ZirKiss Circus, Ventura said. Starenkova, Ventura and other members of the Live It Up pro team will perform in the upcoming ZirKiss Circus show.
Ventura said she’d like to work with local schools to offer some complimentary ZirKiss Circus tickets to students and teachers. She also hopes to take some performers into area classrooms to meet students if COVID-19 restrictions permit.
The popularity of Cirque de Soleil has helped spark interest in circus arts, Ventura said. Live It Up Studio lets anyone learn some aerial skills, and the studio is accepting new students.
“It combines dance, strength, flexibility and gymnastics. It’s a perfect sport. You get a little bit of everything,” Ventura said. “It’s fun, as if you’re at the playground. You feel like a kid again.”
Students in the circus program can become high-level aerialists, Ventura said. Several of her students competed against others throughout the Midwest in the Aerial Cup competition and won first place. Students of that skill level can compete in national cirque shows, she said.
Ventura, who is originally from Sturgis, started out in cheerleading. She created increasingly “high-level stunting that goes higher and higher” for her cheerleading squads in high school and when she was attending Black Hills State University. She ran and taught high-level cheerleading, then ran a dance show in Deadwood.
She began adding stunts to the dance show to give it a wow factor when the dancers performed at concerts and events, Ventura said. Then she discovered the circus.
“I had gone to a cirque show in Mexico and fell in love with it. That was something I wanted to learn how to do,” Ventura said.
She’s thrilled to bring cirque training and professional circus shows to the Black Hills.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be involved in. It gives you such confidence and a team to be a part of, and it’s a lot of fun,” Ventura said.