ZirKiss Circus bringing high-flying thrills to Rapid City on May 15

The fire performances were originally created for a Professional Golf Association show in the Bahamas, Ventura said.

“They wanted to see something that they had never seen before and that show is what we came up with,” she said.

ZirKiss Circus will showcase the talents of about 10 national traveling artists and a mix of Black Hills area performers. Ventura owns Live It Up Studio/Black Hills Aerial & Cirque in Rapid City, which teaches kids and adults a variety of aerial, boxing, pole and dance fitness classes. The studio offers circus programs for youth and adults, and it has pro team of aerialists led by Ventura and studio co-owner Anna Starenkova. Seven Live It Up students and six local dancers will perform in ZirKiss Circus.

Ventura also would like to partner with local businesses who want to be part of the show.

“It’s definitely been a lot of fun to put together. It’s definitely a collaboration of people locally and nationally. This is everyone’s passion,” said Ventura, who is one of the choreographers, directors and performers in ZirKiss Circus. “We have artists that come in from all over, but we also have a lot of amazing talent as well.”

