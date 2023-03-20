West Dakota Water Development District Project Manager Dan Driscoll will receive the 2023 Sustainability Award from Rapid City's Sustainability Committee at Monday night's Common Council meeting.

In May 2021, Driscoll headed up a sizeable erosion control project in Rapid City — five acres off of East Boulevard in the Star Village area. A portion of land in the project area was recently gifted to the City by private landowners to be developed into a public park.

West Dakota Water Development partnered with Tzadik Property Management — the owners of Star Village — and the Rapid City Parks Department to reduce and eventually eliminate runoff sediment into Rapid Creek. All of the work has been completed by volunteers, plus some staff time by the Parks Dept.

The Rapid City Sustainability Committee said the area is some of the steepest, largest and most challenging areas of erosion to address in the community. Geomorphic evidence shows as much as two feet of soil has been eroded in places.

The Sustainability Award is presented several times a year to different businesses, individuals or organizations whose work contributes to the social, environmental and economic sustainability of the community.

"The Sustainability Committee is awarding Dan Driscoll with West Dakota Water Development District an award because of their effort to minimize storm water run-off and prevent water quality degradation," the committee wrote in a press release. "We are proud to honor Dan and West Dakota Water Development District for their sustainable practices and being a wonderful example of sustainability in Rapid City, South Dakota."

Monday's City Council meeting will take place in the second floor chambers at 300 Sixth Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.