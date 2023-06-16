Rapid City Post 320 allowed one hit against East Grand Forks Post 157 but a pair of errors proved costly on Day 1 of the Dakota Classic Friday in Renner.

The Stars took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, but East Grand Forks pushed back to nab a 3-2 neutral site victory.

The Post 320 (12-20) loss snapped a three-game winning streak

Post 320 pitchers Tyson Ness, Callaway Jensen and Jhett Peterson combined to allow three runs (two earned) on one hit with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Ness no hit Post 157 in five innings but allowed two runs with four walks and five strikeouts. Jensen suffered the loss in 1/3 innings of relief allowing a run on one hit with one strikeout.

Isaac Dike, Mason Mehlhaff, Jett Wetzler and Joe Corwin each recorded a hit for the Stars. Dike recorded the team's only RBI, while Mehlhaff and Corwin scored a run.

Post 320 returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Renner Post 307 as the Dakota Classic continues.