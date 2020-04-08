Events promote community during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With all of the restrictions being put on daily life — businesses closing or modifying practices, social distancing, remote learning for schools just to name a few — it can be difficult to feel that sense of community that comes from living in a small city, especially at a time when the snow’s finally slacking off and we’re getting more warm days.

But there are some local events happening during Easter time to promote getting out and about in Chadron while still being safe.

With the annual Easter Egg Hunt being cancelled, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "virtual" community hunt that began March 31 and will run through Easter Sunday, April 12. A few Easter egg coloring pages have been uploaded onto the Chamber’s Facebook page, and people are encouraged to print them off and decorate them however they want.

Once the decorating is done, people can hang them in their windows—either in home or vehicles—and around the community in businesses that are open and willing, so other families can see them and spread some cheer.