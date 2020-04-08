Events promote community during pandemic

With all of the restrictions being put on daily life — businesses closing or modifying practices, social distancing, remote learning for schools just to name a few — it can be difficult to feel that sense of community that comes from living in a small city, especially at a time when the snow’s finally slacking off and we’re getting more warm days.
But there are some local events happening during Easter time to promote getting out and about in Chadron while still being safe.
With the annual Easter Egg Hunt being cancelled, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "virtual" community hunt that began March 31 and will run through Easter Sunday, April 12. A few Easter egg coloring pages have been uploaded onto the Chamber’s Facebook page, and people are encouraged to print them off and decorate them however they want.
Once the decorating is done, people can hang them in their windows—either in home or vehicles—and around the community in businesses that are open and willing, so other families can see them and spread some cheer.
To add some fun and be entered to win the Chamber’s Easter Giveaway and Surprise, hunters and decorators can post pictures of created and found eggs on the Chamber’s Facebook page, or their personal pages and tag the Chamber. Winners will be announced Monday, April 13 via Facebook live stream at 11 a.m.
This Friday from 5-7 p.m., take a drive during the Community Cruise. KCSR will provide classic rock tunes from the 1950s and 1960s while driving around, and the event provides an opportunity to show off decorated eggs and visit local businesses that offer to-go and curbside services.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.