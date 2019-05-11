Agate Fossil Beds starts summer hours

HARRISON, Neb. | May 15 is the first day of summer hours at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fossil Hills trail, 2.7 miles round-trip, and the Daemonelix trail, 1 mile round-trip, are open from dawn till dusk, year-round.

The visitor center, with exhibits featuring the Miocene age fossils that were found on James Cook’s ranch and the James H. Cook Native American Collection, is open to the public every day except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. A 12-minute movie and an interactive hiker program, providing a preview of the trails, are available.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is a fee-free park, and is 22 miles south of Harrison, Neb., on State Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road.

