Auditions June 3 & 4 for ‘Through the Looking Glass’

Magic, mischief and imagination take center stage at Matthews Opera House prepares to step “Through the Looking Glass.” Auditions for an original production of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. June 3 and June 4 at the Matthews Opera House theater in Spearfish.

“Through the Looking Glass” follows the adventures of Alice as she visits Wonderland, where nothing is as it seems and no one behaves quite as they should.

Roles are available for male and female performers ages high school through adult. No previous experience is needed to audition. The audition process is designed to place all performers, whether first-time or veteran, on equal footing. No prepared monologues are allowed.

Participants will be provided with scene selections and called to the stage in small groups, where they will read aloud together. Seated in the audience, the director will watch body language and facial expressions, listen to each actor’s voice and intonation, and imagine which roles might best fit each performer. As different scenes are read, the actors will shuffle roles, trying on a variety of characters.

“Last summer, we followed Alice down the rabbit hole,” said director Joanna Mechaley. “This time, she takes us into the Looking Glass world. There are some well-known characters of course like Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the talking flowers, and the Jabberwock, but the story also introduces some really wonderful, lesser-known characters like the White Knight, the Lion, the Unicorn and Humpty Dumpty.”

The script, which follows Carroll’s original work closely, was created to accommodate a large company of actors, which is an exciting challenge.

“My hope is to see new faces on audition night. I love new faces – whether it’s their first time on the Matthews stage or their first time ever on any stage. We’re constantly trying to expand our family of performers,” Mechaley said.

The show will also feature the talents of local artists. For the past several months, a small crew has been exploring set designs, molding masks and creating a wide array of hats, costume pieces, and puppets. From a rotating fireplace to a wearable horse, every detail has been designed to fully engage the imagination.

“Community theater is basically playtime for adults,” Mechaley said. “Yes, a lot of work goes into producing a quality show. There is a high level of commitment involved, but really, you can’t dress up like a talking egg or fight a monster with a cardboard sword and not have fun.”

“It can sound intimidating if you’ve never done it before,” Mechaley said. “In community theater, none of us are pros. We’re all in it because it’s an opportunity to be around good people, learn some new skills, and have fun in the process.”

For more information, call 605-642-7973 or go to matthewsopera.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0