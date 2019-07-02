HAPPENINGS

HAPPENINGS

32Below

32 Below will play on Thursday on the Summer Nights stage at Seventh and St. Joseph streets in downtown Rapid City. 

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

July 3

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell

Deliberate Kin, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

July 4

The Bob Fahey Band, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square

Summer Nights with 32 Below, 6-9 p.m., Seventh and St. Joseph streets

Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band with Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Harry and the Potters: Wizard Rock Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell

Humbletown, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

July 5

Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Sophia Beatty, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

July 6

Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Dusty Drennen, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

July 7

"Sonata in Time," Rushmore Music Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City. $5-$20. 

Couch Potato Massacre with locals Skullkid, PCP And Demons, Defect, and St. Adjacent, 6:30-10 p.m., Old Storybook Island $7

July 10

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell

Hector Segura, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

July 12

Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box

July 13

Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box

July 19

Orion and Stacey Potter

July 20

Orion and Stacey Potter

July 26

Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box

July 27

Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box

Belle Fourche

July 4

Street Dance with American Aquarium, 6 p.m., Belle Fourche

July 6

Cowboy Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

July 10

The Pickers, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Custer

July 5

Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer 

Deadwood

July 4

Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

July 5

Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

River Liffey Boys, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's

July 6

Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

River Liffey Boys, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's

Hill City

July 4

Hank Harris, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

July 5

Kim and the Cue Balls, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Deliberate Kin, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

July 6

Alternative Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Spearfish

July 5

Downtown Friday Nights with 32 Below, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

July 6

"Sonata in Time," Rushmore Music Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Black Hills State University Meier Hall. $5-$20. 

OUTDOORS

July 2 & 9: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

July 4: Firecracker Races, 7 a.m., Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs

July 5-7: Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Kevin Poe, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior

July 9-14: Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally, Deadwood Event Complex

CHEAP THRILLS

July 8: Movies Under the Stars, "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. Movie starts at dusk. Free.

July 16: STEAM Cafe. Learning About Engineering from Termites and Nature. Bret Lingwall, assistant professor in civil and environmental engineering. Nature is often our best teacher. Take the Macrotermitinea, or fungus-growing termites, for example. This species cultivates a fungus for decomposing dead plant material within colonies, and constructs massive structures that provide ventilation, thermal regulation, disease resistance and food for 20 million termites in one colony. Their use of mechanics, physics, biology, chemistry and microbiology to solve problems shows a masterful integration of engineering principles. Dr. Bret Lingwall explains how humankind can mimic natural engineering to solve problems. 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing, Rapid City. Free to attend; food and drinks available to purchase.

FARMERS MARKETS

July 2: The Farmers Market at Prairie Berry Winery, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

July 6

Sturgis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot, 1238 Main St.

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha St., Rapid City

Spearfish Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park

PERFORMANCES

July 1-3: "The Phantom of Matthews Opera House," Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 adults, $6 18 and younger

July 5: Plains Speaking People: An Evening of Homestake Heritage, 6 p.m., Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St, Lead. $15 adults

July 5-21: "Side Show," Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (July 5-6 and 10 this week) and 2 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (July 7, 9 and 10). 

OTHER

July 2 

Screening of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," 1 to 3:15 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Fireworks after the Post 22 baseball game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, 2721 Canyon Lake Drive, Rapid City

July 3-6: Fourth of July Celebration, 1880 Train, Hill City. Ride an authentic steam train through the Black Hills, with a western shootout re-enactment on each departure. Train leaves at 6:45 p.m. each night. 

July 3

Gold Camp Jubilee, 2 p.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Wall Community Golf Course

Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., Sturgis

Fireworks, after the Sasquatch Baseball Game, BH Energy Sports Complex, Spearfish

Fireworks, after the rodeo (approximately 10 p.m.), Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche 

July 4

Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Piedmont

Black Hills Roundup Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Belle Fourche

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Kids’ Parade to be followed by the Patriots’ Parade, 10 a.m., Custer

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

Independence Day Parade, noon, Spearfish

Independence Day Celebration, 2 to 9 p.m., Main Street Square in Rapid City, fireworks 

Fourth of July Parade, 3 p.m. from Deadwood to Lead

Fourth of July party, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Devils Tower KOA, Devils Tower National Monument, Wyo.

Fireworks, dusk, Arrowhead Country Club, Rapid City

Fireworks, dusk, The Barn, Piedmont

Fireworks, dusk, Open Cut, Lead

Fireworks, dusk, Lake Waggoner, Philip

Fireworks, dusk, Eighth and Canal, Interior

Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Hot Springs

Fireworks, 9 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Executive Golf Course, Rapid City

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Pageant Hill, Custer

July 5

Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Night of Miracles, 6 to 8 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Chapel in the Hills Scandinavian dancing, music and evening worship, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City

Fireworks, after the rodeo (approximately 10 p.m.), Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche

July 6

Black Hills Arts & Ale Festival, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Spearfish City Park. Free admission to festival; $20 advance/$25 day of event for beer sampling.

Rochford Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Box Elder Bash, fireworks at 8:30 p.m. behind True Value on North Ellsworth Road

Historic Mount Roosevelt Friendship Tower Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m., Friendship Tower near Deadwood. 

Chapel in the Hills 50th Anniversary featuring Scandinavian craft demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., marriage vow service, 3:30 p.m., celebration service, 5 p.m., picnic, 6 p.m., worship and concert, 7 p.m., Rapid City

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Fireworks, dusk, Elks Lodge, Rapid City

July 7

Chapel in the Hills anniversary, 9 a.m., community worship service

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

GALLERY

Continuing:

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St. 

Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions. 

