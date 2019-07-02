HAPPENINGS

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
July 3
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Deliberate Kin, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
July 4
The Bob Fahey Band, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square
Summer Nights with 32 Below, 6-9 p.m., Seventh and St. Joseph streets
Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band with Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Harry and the Potters: Wizard Rock Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Humbletown, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
July 5
Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
July 6
Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Dusty Drennen, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
July 7
"Sonata in Time," Rushmore Music Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City. $5-$20.
Couch Potato Massacre with locals Skullkid, PCP And Demons, Defect, and St. Adjacent, 6:30-10 p.m., Old Storybook Island $7
July 10
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Hector Segura, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
July 12
Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box
July 13
Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box
July 19
Orion and Stacey Potter
July 20
Orion and Stacey Potter
July 26
Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box
July 27
Sophia Beatty, Tinder Box
Belle Fourche
July 4
Street Dance with American Aquarium, 6 p.m., Belle Fourche
July 6
Cowboy Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
July 10
The Pickers, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Custer
July 5
Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer
Deadwood
July 4
Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 5
Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
River Liffey Boys, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's
July 6
Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
River Liffey Boys, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's
Hill City
July 4
Hank Harris, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
July 5
Kim and the Cue Balls, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Deliberate Kin, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
July 6
Alternative Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Spearfish
July 5
Downtown Friday Nights with 32 Below, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
July 6
"Sonata in Time," Rushmore Music Festival, 3 to 5 p.m., Black Hills State University Meier Hall. $5-$20.
OUTDOORS
July 2 & 9: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
July 4: Firecracker Races, 7 a.m., Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs
July 5-7: Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Kevin Poe, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior
July 9-14: Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally, Deadwood Event Complex
CHEAP THRILLS
July 8: Movies Under the Stars, "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. Movie starts at dusk. Free.
July 16: STEAM Cafe. Learning About Engineering from Termites and Nature. Bret Lingwall, assistant professor in civil and environmental engineering. Nature is often our best teacher. Take the Macrotermitinea, or fungus-growing termites, for example. This species cultivates a fungus for decomposing dead plant material within colonies, and constructs massive structures that provide ventilation, thermal regulation, disease resistance and food for 20 million termites in one colony. Their use of mechanics, physics, biology, chemistry and microbiology to solve problems shows a masterful integration of engineering principles. Dr. Bret Lingwall explains how humankind can mimic natural engineering to solve problems. 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing, Rapid City. Free to attend; food and drinks available to purchase.
FARMERS MARKETS
July 2: The Farmers Market at Prairie Berry Winery, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
July 6
Sturgis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot, 1238 Main St.
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha St., Rapid City
Spearfish Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park
PERFORMANCES
July 1-3: "The Phantom of Matthews Opera House," Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 adults, $6 18 and younger
July 5: Plains Speaking People: An Evening of Homestake Heritage, 6 p.m., Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St, Lead. $15 adults
July 5-21: "Side Show," Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (July 5-6 and 10 this week) and 2 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (July 7, 9 and 10).
OTHER
July 2
Screening of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," 1 to 3:15 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Fireworks after the Post 22 baseball game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, 2721 Canyon Lake Drive, Rapid City
July 3-6: Fourth of July Celebration, 1880 Train, Hill City. Ride an authentic steam train through the Black Hills, with a western shootout re-enactment on each departure. Train leaves at 6:45 p.m. each night.
July 3
Gold Camp Jubilee, 2 p.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Wall Community Golf Course
Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., Sturgis
Fireworks, after the Sasquatch Baseball Game, BH Energy Sports Complex, Spearfish
Fireworks, after the rodeo (approximately 10 p.m.), Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche
July 4
Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Piedmont
Black Hills Roundup Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Belle Fourche
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Kids’ Parade to be followed by the Patriots’ Parade, 10 a.m., Custer
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m., Newcastle, Wyo.
Independence Day Parade, noon, Spearfish
Independence Day Celebration, 2 to 9 p.m., Main Street Square in Rapid City, fireworks
Fourth of July Parade, 3 p.m. from Deadwood to Lead
Fourth of July party, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Devils Tower KOA, Devils Tower National Monument, Wyo.
Fireworks, dusk, Arrowhead Country Club, Rapid City
Fireworks, dusk, The Barn, Piedmont
Fireworks, dusk, Open Cut, Lead
Fireworks, dusk, Lake Waggoner, Philip
Fireworks, dusk, Eighth and Canal, Interior
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Hot Springs
Fireworks, 9 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Executive Golf Course, Rapid City
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Pageant Hill, Custer
July 5
Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Night of Miracles, 6 to 8 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Chapel in the Hills Scandinavian dancing, music and evening worship, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City
Fireworks, after the rodeo (approximately 10 p.m.), Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche
July 6
Rochford Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Box Elder Bash, fireworks at 8:30 p.m. behind True Value on North Ellsworth Road
Historic Mount Roosevelt Friendship Tower Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m., Friendship Tower near Deadwood.
Chapel in the Hills 50th Anniversary featuring Scandinavian craft demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., marriage vow service, 3:30 p.m., celebration service, 5 p.m., picnic, 6 p.m., worship and concert, 7 p.m., Rapid City
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Fireworks, dusk, Elks Lodge, Rapid City
July 7
Chapel in the Hills anniversary, 9 a.m., community worship service
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
GALLERY
Continuing:
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.
Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
