HAPPENINGS

Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.