HAPPENINGS

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
June 25
Paul and Ieva Cataldo, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Paul Cataldo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
June 26
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Mike Lemay, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
June 27
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Dogs Without Sweaters, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with October Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
June 28
Mississippi Jake, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
James Van Nuys & Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Common Law, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
June 29
Tiffany Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
James Van Nuys & Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Belle Fourche
June 27
Sondogs, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Custer
June 25
French Creek Folk, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center
June 26
The Artisanals, 8 p.m., The Custer Beacon
June 28
High Rise, 8 p.m., The Custer Beacon
July 2
Deliberate Kin, 7:30 p.m., The Custer Beacon
Deadwood
June 28-29
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
June 30
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Hill City
June 28
John Mairose and Rachael Karpo, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
June 29
Heath Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Spearfish
June 28
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Downtown Friday Nights with Williams and Ree/Gary Mule Deer, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
June 29
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
June 28
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
OUTDOORS
June 25, July 2: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
June 27: Meterologist Keith Sherburn discusses global warming's effects on agriculture and wildfires, 7 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club. Admission free. Public is welcome.
FARMERS MARKETS
June 25: Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
June 27: Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., Historical Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
June 29
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
PERFORMANCES
June 25-30: "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
June 27-29: Flutter Productions presents "CoRPoREAL: Stories of the Body," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $15 adults, $7 students and children
June 27-29: "SideQuest: The Princess & The Pheasant," 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
June 27-30: Summer Stage: "Nunsense," 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Woodburn, Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, $7 children.
July 1-2: "The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House,” 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. Tickets $12 adults, $6 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. Tickets, information" matthewsopera.com.
OTHER
June 26: Crazy Horse Memorial honors Ruth Ziolkowski's birthday: 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:30 pm, traditional Native American dances on the veranda; 6:30 pm Apsáalooke tribe rap artist ‘Supaman’ Christian Takes Gun Parrish; Laser Light Show and Night Black with birthday cake, 10 p.m. weather permitting.
June 27: Professional Car Society display of vintage hearses, ambulances and funeral limousines, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sixth Street in downtown Rapid City.
June 28: Manure-fork Mornings, a presentation in spoken word and photos by Mark Zimmerman about life along a twisting creek in a Black Hills Valley, 5 p.m., Dahl Arts Center Cyclorama. Admission free.
June 28-30: Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Centennial Park, Hot Springs
June 29: Shrine Circus, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds, Deadwood
GALLERY
Continuing:
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.
Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
