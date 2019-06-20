HAPPENINGS

HAPPENINGS

Professional Car Society

The Professional Car Society will display vintage hearses, ambulances and funeral limousines from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 on Sixth Street in downtown Rapid City.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

June 25

Paul and Ieva Cataldo, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Paul Cataldo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

June 26

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Mike Lemay, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

June 27

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Dogs Without Sweaters, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with October Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

June 28

Mississippi Jake, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

James Van Nuys & Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

 Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Common Law, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

June 29

Tiffany Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

James Van Nuys & Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Belle Fourche

June 27

Sondogs, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche 

Custer

June 25

French Creek Folk, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center

June 26

The Artisanals, 8 p.m., The Custer Beacon

June 28

High Rise, 8 p.m., The Custer Beacon

July 2

Deliberate Kin, 7:30 p.m., The Custer Beacon

Deadwood

June 28-29

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

June 30

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Hill City

June 28

John Mairose and Rachael Karpo, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

June 29

Heath Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Spearfish

June 28

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Downtown Friday Nights with Williams and Ree/Gary Mule Deer, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

June 29

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

June 28

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

OUTDOORS

June 25, July 2: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

June 27: Meterologist Keith Sherburn discusses global warming's effects on agriculture and wildfires, 7 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club. Admission free. Public is welcome.

FARMERS MARKETS

June 25: Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

June 27: Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., Historical Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

June 29

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

PERFORMANCES

June 25-30: "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

June 27-29: Flutter Productions presents "CoRPoREAL: Stories of the Body," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $15 adults, $7 students and children

June 27-29: "SideQuest: The Princess & The Pheasant," 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

June 27-30: Summer Stage: "Nunsense," 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Woodburn, Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, $7 children.

July 1-2: "The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House,” 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. Tickets $12 adults, $6 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. Tickets, information" matthewsopera.com.

OTHER

June 26: Crazy Horse Memorial honors Ruth Ziolkowski's birthday: 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:30 pm, traditional Native American dances on the veranda; 6:30 pm Apsáalooke tribe rap artist ‘Supaman’ Christian Takes Gun Parrish; Laser Light Show and Night Black with birthday cake, 10 p.m. weather permitting.

June 27: Professional Car Society display of vintage hearses, ambulances and funeral limousines, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sixth Street in downtown Rapid City.

June 28: Manure-fork Mornings, a presentation in spoken word and photos by Mark Zimmerman about life along a twisting creek in a Black Hills Valley, 5 p.m., Dahl Arts Center Cyclorama. Admission free.

June 28-30: Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Centennial Park, Hot Springs

June 29: Shrine Circus, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds, Deadwood

GALLERY

Continuing:

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St. 

Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions. 

