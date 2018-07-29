 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

Hanging rock

A picture postcard of "Hanging Rock" at Sylvan Lake.

 Courtesy of Polly Binegar

SUNDAY, JULY 29

Special events

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

Unity of the Black Hills Grilling and Family Fun Day, 10 a.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Avenger Joe with My Second Rodeo, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

"Oklahoma!," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

MONDAY, JULY 30

Special events

Movies Under the Stars: "Cars," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

"The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Spearfish, $12 adults, $6 children

TUESDAY, JULY 31

Special events

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Live music

Caleb Caudle, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

Special events

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 2

Special events

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Community Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Learning Forum - "Black Elk Peak Revealed," 4 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors,

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Presentation by Luke 'Strider' Jordan, 6 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

The Georgia Satellites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

FRIDAY, AUG. 3

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Hill City First Friday Festival, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Firehouse Smokejumper Station

First Friday Vignettes: Klezmer Five, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Tomorrow's Story: An Evening with Freedoms Journey, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Rapid City, $45

Star Gazing, 8:30 p.m., Black Hills Astronomical Society Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Charlie Brechtel, 7 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Retrovales, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Truck Radio and Damien Gunn, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

Adelitas Way, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Pop Evil, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Black Stone Cherry, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

First Saturday Brunch — Bees and Our Environment, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5

Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15 in advance, $20 day of show

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Alan & Carlene Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

10 Years, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Red Sun Rising, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Foreigner, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

SUNDAY, AUG. 5

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

The Tyler Stokes Band and Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

Theory of a Deadman, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

MONDAY, AUG. 6

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Movies Under the Stars: "The Emoji Movie," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Eric Church, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

Fish Stories Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Lita Ford, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Kid Rock, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

