HILLS HAPPENINGS

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with music by Elizabeth Knowles and Poppy Stevens (11:15 a.m. to noon), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Harley & the V-Twins, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Van Nuys, Bartsch, and Fahey, 3 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Company, Custer
Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Jade Monkey, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Eric Church, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
THURSDAY, AUG. 9
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Fish Stories: Stretching the Truth, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center
Live music
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Jade Monkey, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Crash Wagon, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
Paul Peterson Sixties Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Lita Ford, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Kid Rock, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Special events
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Joe Santana, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Emerging Artists Open Mic, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Paul Peterson Sixties Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Them Vibes, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Rich McCready with Male Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Feedback, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa
Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
John Kay & Steppenwolf, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Insane Clown Posse, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Shoot to Thrill, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
SATURDAY, AUG. 11
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St.
Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be Mary Piper.
Beers & Ears American Legion Fundraiser, Hermosa
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Shuffle, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Tie Dye Volcano, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Randy McAllister with Duane Mark, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Bob Grimm Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Tech N9ne with openers Brandis Knudsen and Bud Holly, 8 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis
Queensryche, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa
Shoot to Thrill, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
In This Moment, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Chevelle, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Jasmine Cain, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20
"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
SUNDAY, AUG. 12
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Custer County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, noon to 3 p.m. car show, Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa
Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
[Love]² Bridal Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
On the Road for Climate Action, 5 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Performances
Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20
"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
MONDAY, AUG. 13
Special events
Movies Under the Stars: "Despicable Me 3," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Performances
"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children