HILLS HAPPENINGS

  • Updated
Bushnell Repair Shop

Taken in 1915 of Edward Bushnell's motorcycle repair shop which was located in the rear of the (Bushnell) Newell Garage. Bushnell is on the far left. He also had a motorcycle delivery and passenger service where he charged 10 cents per mile.

 Courtesy of Newell Museum

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

Special events

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Lead, $7

Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Joe Santana, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Emerging Artists Open Mic, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Paul Peterson Sixties Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Them Vibes, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Elle Carpenter, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Rich McCready with Male Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Feedback, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

John Kay & Steppenwolf, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Insane Clown Posse, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Shoot to Thrill, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St.

Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be Mary Piper.

National Model Aviation Day -- Learn to Fly Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., RC Propbuster Field, Rapid City

Beers & Ears American Legion Fundraiser, Hermosa

Book Signing with Kelly Patterson, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pure Bean Coffeehouse, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Shuffle, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Barefoot Jam, 3 p.m., Manuel Brothers Park, Lead

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Tie Dye Volcano, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Chris Huisenga & TJ Ellis, 6 p.m., Manuel Brothers Park, Lead

Randy McAllister with Duane Mark, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Bob Grimm Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Tech N9ne with openers Brandis Knudsen and Bud Holly, 8 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis

Queensryche, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Shoot to Thrill, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

In This Moment, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Chevelle, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Jasmine Cain, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 12

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5

Custer County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, noon to 3 p.m. car show, Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

[Love]² Bridal Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Screening of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," 1:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

On the Road for Climate Action, 5 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 13

Special events

Movies Under the Stars: "Despicable Me 3," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

