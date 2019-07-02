HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JULY 2
Special events
Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library
World UFO Day: Earthlings, We Mean You No Harm, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1-3:15 p.m., RCPL downtown
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. (after game), Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Special events
Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Gold Camp Jubilee, 2 p.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Quinn Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser and Social, 5-7:30 p.m., Quinn Community Center
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Wall Community Golf Course
Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., Sturgis
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Deliberate Kin, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Special events
Firecracker Races, 7 a.m., Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs
Big Book Sale, Bake Sale and Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to noon, Piedmont Valley Library
Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Piedmont
Black Hills Roundup 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., Belle Fourche
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Kids’ Parade to be followed by the Patriots’ Parade, 10 a.m., Custer
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m., Newcastle, Wyo.
Independence Day Parade, noon, Spearfish
Independence Day Celebration, 2 to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Fourth of July Parade, 3 p.m. from Deadwood to Lead
Fourth of July party, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Devils Tower KOA, Devils Tower National Monument, Wyo.
Fireworks, dusk, Arrowhead Country Club, Rapid City
Fireworks, dusk, Piedmont
Fireworks, dusk, Open Cut, Lead
Fireworks, dusk, Lake Waggoner, Philip
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Hot Springs
Fireworks, 9 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Executive Golf Course, Rapid City
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Pageant Hill, Custer
Live music
The Bob Fahey Band, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with 32 Below, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Street Dance with American Aquarium, 6 p.m., Belle Fourche
Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band with Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Harry and the Potters: Wizard Rock Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Hank Harris, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Humbletown, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $24-$45
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Special events
Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library
Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Gib Young as President Theodore Roosevelt, 1-4:30 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer
Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Kevin Poe, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior
Presentation by Arjun Ayyangar on the James Webb Space Telescope, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Kim and the Cue Balls, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with 32 Below, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Deliberate Kin, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer
James Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Special events
Rochford Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Chapel in the Hills 50th Anniversary featuring Scandinavian craft demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., picnic, 6 p.m., worship and concert, 7 p.m., Rapid City
Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Tom Durkin, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior
Fireworks, dusk, Elks Lodge, Rapid City
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Box Elder
Live music
Cowboy Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Alternative Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City
Dusty Drennen, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $52-$72
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Side Show," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Special events
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer
CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series (Sensory Friendly), 2 p.m. , Rapid City Public Library downtown
Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Paul Ricketts, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior
Live music
Couch Potato Massacre with locals Skullkid, PCP And Demons, Defect, and St. Adjacent, 6:30-10 p.m., Old Storybook Island, Rapid City, $7
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
MONDAY, JULY 8
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JULY 9
Special events
CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Live music
The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
Special events
CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library north
Food Truck Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by Suzuki string players from 11:15 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Pickers, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Hector Segura, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
THURSDAY, JULY 11
Special events
E.B. Bergquist Reunion, 9 a.m., Founders Park, Rapid City (bring a dish to share)
Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
The Lark and the Loon, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
The 14ers, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Judd Hoos, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Common Law, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Special events
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Summer Series - Apollo 50, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Summer Movie Nights: Ocean’s 8, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Tony DePaolo, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Nick Linn, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lonely Rangers, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Dirty Word, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills "The Pipes, the Pipes are Calling..." 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50
Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Back Alley, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Special events
CASA Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m.
Walk to Cure Arthritis - Black Hills, 8 a.m., Old Storybook Island, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Freedom Tower Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, I-90 to Exit 17, Mount Roosevelt Road, Deadwood, 605-593-3504
Tom Durkin will speak on the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11, with a screening of Space Age South Dakota, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
City of Presidents unveiling of President Baracj Obama statue, noon, Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Cruiser Car Show & Street Fair, 4-8 p.m. (4:30 p.m. RCPD K9 demo, 5 p.m. music by Hot City Soul, 7:30 p.m. awards), downtown Rapid City
Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Pendant Necklaces Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Back Alley, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Lounge, Piedmont
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Special events
Ice Cream Social Volksmarch, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. registration, Silver City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion & Stacey Potter Gospel Concert, 6 p.m., Dove Christian Center, Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
MONDAY, JULY 15
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
The Living Street, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
TUESDAY, JULY 16
Special events
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Live music
Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
Special events
Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish
Live music
Green Dolphin, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Rebel VanLoh, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Special events
Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish
Live music
Roy & Brendan + Tom 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Roger Dale, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Tripwire, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
John Mairose & Rachael Karpo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Special events
Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish
Festival in the Park (wristband night), 4-10 p.m., Spearfish City Park, $5
Public Star Party: Apollo 11 Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary, 8:30 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Bill Price, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Downtown Friday Nights with Pumpin' Ethyl, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Red Petals, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
The Living Street, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Carousel Volksmarch, 8-11 a.m. registration, Fairway Hills Party House, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Hills Alive, Rapid City
Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish
Festival in the Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Spencer James with opener comedian Sheldon Starr, 8 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $22
Live music
Barrett Hemmings, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
The Red Petals, Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Special events
Hills Alive, Rapid City
Festival in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Live music
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Sturgis City Park
Performances
Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
MONDAY, JULY 22
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JULY 23
Special events
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Northern Hills Community Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Black Hills Red Willow Band Reunion Concert, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Special events
Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show
He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, JULY 29
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Special events
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
Special events
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Special events
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Live music
Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Live music
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
MONDAY, AUG. 5
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Live music
Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Live music
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
Special events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
MONDAY, AUG. 12
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Live music
Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Special events
Central States Fair
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Special events
Central States Fair
Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs
Live music
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
Special events
Central States Fair
Live music
Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
MONDAY, AUG. 19
Special events
Central States Fair
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
Special events
Central States Fair
Live music
Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
Special events
Central States Fair
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits
Live music
Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
Special events
Central States Fair
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Live music
The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Live music
High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Live music
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown