HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

  Updated
TUESDAY, JULY 2

Special events

Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library

World UFO Day: Earthlings, We Mean You No Harm, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1-3:15 p.m., RCPL downtown

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. (after game), Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Special events

Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Gold Camp Jubilee, 2 p.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Quinn Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser and Social, 5-7:30 p.m., Quinn Community Center

Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Wall Community Golf Course

Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., Sturgis

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Deliberate Kin, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Jones, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Special events

Firecracker Races, 7 a.m., Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs

Big Book Sale, Bake Sale and Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to noon, Piedmont Valley Library

Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m., Piedmont

Black Hills Roundup 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., Belle Fourche

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Kids’ Parade to be followed by the Patriots’ Parade, 10 a.m., Custer

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

Independence Day Parade, noon, Spearfish

Independence Day Celebration, 2 to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Fourth of July Parade, 3 p.m. from Deadwood to Lead

Fourth of July party, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Devils Tower KOA, Devils Tower National Monument, Wyo.

Fireworks, dusk, Arrowhead Country Club, Rapid City

Fireworks, dusk, Piedmont

Fireworks, dusk, Open Cut, Lead

Fireworks, dusk, Lake Waggoner, Philip

Fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Hot Springs

Fireworks, 9 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Executive Golf Course, Rapid City

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Pageant Hill, Custer

Live music

The Bob Fahey Band, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with 32 Below, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Street Dance with American Aquarium, 6 p.m., Belle Fourche

Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band with Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Harry and the Potters: Wizard Rock Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Hank Harris, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Humbletown, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $24-$45

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Special events

Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Piedmont Valley Library

Gold Camp Jubilee, 9 a.m., Manuel Park, Lead

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Gib Young as President Theodore Roosevelt, 1-4:30 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer

Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Kevin Poe, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior

Presentation by Arjun Ayyangar on the James Webb Space Telescope, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Kim and the Cue Balls, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with 32 Below, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Deliberate Kin, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer

James Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Special events

Rochford Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Chapel in the Hills 50th Anniversary featuring Scandinavian craft demonstrations, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., picnic, 6 p.m., worship and concert, 7 p.m., Rapid City

Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Tom Durkin, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior

Fireworks, dusk, Elks Lodge, Rapid City

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Box Elder

Live music

Cowboy Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Alternative Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Hauser-Coop, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 7:30 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City

Dusty Drennen, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $52-$72

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Side Show," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Special events

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1881 Courthouse Museum, Custer

CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series (Sensory Friendly), 2 p.m. , Rapid City Public Library downtown

Badlands Astronomy Festival - Sun Fun Solar Observing, 3-5 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 9 p.m. guest speaker Paul Ricketts, Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater, Badlands National Park, Interior

Live music

Couch Potato Massacre with locals Skullkid, PCP And Demons, Defect, and St. Adjacent, 6:30-10 p.m., Old Storybook Island, Rapid City, $7

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

MONDAY, JULY 8

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Special events

CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Live music

The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Special events

CMFBH Musical Story Time - The Teddy Bear Series, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library north

Food Truck Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., music by Suzuki string players from 11:15 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Pickers, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Hector Segura, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Special events

E.B. Bergquist Reunion, 9 a.m., Founders Park, Rapid City (bring a dish to share)

Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

The Lark and the Loon, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

The 14ers, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Judd Hoos, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Common Law, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Special events

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Summer Series - Apollo 50, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Summer Movie Nights: Ocean’s 8, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Tony DePaolo, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Nick Linn, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lonely Rangers, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Dirty Word, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills "The Pipes, the Pipes are Calling..." 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50

Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Back Alley, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Special events

CASA Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m.

Walk to Cure Arthritis - Black Hills, 8 a.m., Old Storybook Island, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Freedom Tower Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, I-90 to Exit 17, Mount Roosevelt Road, Deadwood, 605-593-3504

Tom Durkin will speak on the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11, with a screening of Space Age South Dakota, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

City of Presidents unveiling of President Baracj Obama statue, noon, Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Cruiser Car Show & Street Fair, 4-8 p.m. (4:30 p.m. RCPD K9 demo, 5 p.m. music by Hot City Soul, 7:30 p.m. awards), downtown Rapid City

Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Pendant Necklaces Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Back Alley, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Lounge, Piedmont

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Special events

Ice Cream Social Volksmarch, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. registration, Silver City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion & Stacey Potter Gospel Concert, 6 p.m., Dove Christian Center, Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

MONDAY, JULY 15

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

The Living Street, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Special events

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Live music

Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Special events

Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish

Live music

Green Dolphin, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Rebel VanLoh, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Special events

Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish

Live music

Roy & Brendan + Tom 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Roger Dale, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Tripwire, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

John Mairose & Rachael Karpo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Special events

Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish

Festival in the Park (wristband night), 4-10 p.m., Spearfish City Park, $5

Public Star Party: Apollo 11 Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary, 8:30 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Bill Price, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Downtown Friday Nights with Pumpin' Ethyl, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Red Petals, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

The Living Street, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Carousel Volksmarch, 8-11 a.m. registration, Fairway Hills Party House, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Hills Alive, Rapid City

Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish

Festival in the Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Spencer James with opener comedian Sheldon Starr, 8 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $22

Live music

Barrett Hemmings, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

The Red Petals, Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Side Show, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Special events

Hills Alive, Rapid City

Festival in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Live music

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Sturgis City Park

Performances

Side Show, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

MONDAY, JULY 22

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Special events

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Northern Hills Community Band, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

Black Hills Red Willow Band Reunion Concert, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Special events

Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show

He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, JULY 29

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Special events

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Special events

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 2 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Special events

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Live music

Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Live music

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

MONDAY, AUG. 5

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Live music

Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Live music

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Special events

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Live music

Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Special events

Central States Fair

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Special events

Central States Fair

Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs

Live music

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Special events

Central States Fair

Live music

Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Special events

Central States Fair

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Special events

Central States Fair

Live music

Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Special events

Central States Fair

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits

Live music

Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Special events

Central States Fair

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Live music

The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Live music

High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Live music

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

