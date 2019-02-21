HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, FEB. 21
Special events
Salary Negotiation Skills "WorkSmart" Workshop, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Black Hills State University, Rapid City
Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee — The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Rapid City Society for Genealogical Research, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Rapid City. The program will be on Contemporary Military Records by Virginia Hanson, S.D. state archivist.
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Special events
Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Masquerade Ball & Community Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Cokata Wiconi, Eagle ButteClub for Boys Social, 6:30 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Corb Lund with opener Branson Anderson, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Beat the Winter Blues, 7-9 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs, $5
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Wilt Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Outlaw Bar, Belle Fourche
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
Special events
Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Black Hills Wedding Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., former Sears location, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5
Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race
Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15
Friends of Custer County Search & Rescue Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed Fundraiser, 5 p.m. dinner and silent auction, 7 p.m. live auction, Laughing Water Restaurant, Crazy Horse Memorial
American Heart Association Heart Ball, 5:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner and program, 8 p.m. live auction, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Piano Extravaganza, 1 p.m., skylight area near Zales, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Bombs Blast, Pandemic, Speedkiller, PCP N Demons, Bonesaw, St. Adjacent, Mud the Cosmonaut, 6 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $8
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jambonz Deux, Rapid City
Black Hills Bluegrass Association Open Mic Night and Membership Drive, 7-8:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Granite Sun CD release party featuring Abby Someone, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Wilt Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Outlaw Bar, Belle Fourche
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, FEB. 24
Special events
Rushmore Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Works, Rapid City, $7
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Sunday Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Live music
Trout Steak Revival, Back Porch, Spearfish, $10
MONDAY, FEB. 25
Special events
Speaker Series: Current trends in the online exploitation of children by Hollie Strand, forensic examiner, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
Author talk with Emily St. John Mandel, 7 p.m., Clare and Josef Meir Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play", 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater, Rapid City
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
Special events
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $35
Adult Hands-on: Cotton Fabric, Copper & Wood Magazine Holder, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
Special events
The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 28
Special events
Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
"We Believe in Kids" WellFully Fundraiser, 6 p.m. dinner with entertainment by the Pottery Family Ladies, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $75
Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rick Wells of Homestead Nursery in Belle Fourche.
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Special events
Home & Health Show, 1-6 p.m., Newell
Dahl Mountain Photo Competition Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. (6 p.m. awards presentation), Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel
Erica Merchant and Bonny Fleming Artist Reception, 6:30 p.m., Shaviq Gallery, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Special events
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Deadwood Visitor Center
Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
Custer Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer Elementary School
Read Across America Day: Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library
Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5
Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood
Supper Fundraiser for Matt Harvey with live and silent auctions and music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys, 5 p.m., Interior Fire Station
Sapphires & Saddles Hospice Ball, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction, Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center, $65
Road 2 Destruction Tour, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5-8 p.m., Naja Shriner Center, Rapid City, $50Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Soup & Pie Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8 adults, $4 children
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Singing Doe Open Mic, 5:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Special events
Prom Dress Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the youth group.
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Cornerstone Celebrates banquet, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner and program, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $45
Live music
Singing Doe Workshop and Showcase, 10 a.m., Racing Magpie, Rapid City
Singing Does, 6 p.m., Harriet & Oak, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Live music
Indiana Wesleyan University Wind Ensemble, 10 a.m., First Wesleyan Church, Rapid City
Family Series: Beethoven's Wig Live, 2-4 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8
Singspiration/Hymn Sing, 5:30 p.m. pizza, 6:15 p.m. music, Freedom Church, Rapid City
MONDAY, MARCH 11
Special events
Speaker Series: Sex and the media, an evaluation of modern pop culture and sexual health by William Cockrell, instructor of behavioral sciences, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Special events
Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Special events
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Live music
Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15
MONDAY, MARCH 18
Special events
Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
Special events
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
Special events
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
Live music
Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show
Performances
The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, MARCH 25
Special events
High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
Special events
Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Special events
Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Live music
BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
