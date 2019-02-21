HILLS HAPPENINGS

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library

Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5

Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood

Supper Fundraiser for Matt Harvey with live and silent auctions and music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys, 5 p.m., Interior Fire Station

Sapphires & Saddles Hospice Ball, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction, Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center, $65

Road 2 Destruction Tour, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show