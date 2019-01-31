HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, JAN. 31
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Geek Speak Lecture: Felt, the "anti-fabric," 5 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 1
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Turtle Soup presents Up in Thin Air, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Classic Movie Fridays featuring The Big Sleep, 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Emerging Artists Open Mic Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $25
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
35th & Taylor, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
WhistleStop Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hale Hall, Whitewood
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Joy Center, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis
2019 Disc Golf Ice Bowl, 10 a.m. registration, Jackson Park, Rapid City, $25 adults, $20 students. Proceeds to benefit Feeding South Dakota.
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m. brunch, 10:30 a.m. presentation, Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Mike Runge will present the Deadwood Chinatown Dig. $5
Snowshoe event on Mickelson Trail, noon to 1 p.m. registration, Dumont Trailhead south on Highway 85 from Lead
Walk for Warmth, 2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $10
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Choir of Man, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center Theater, Gillette, Wyo.
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, FEB. 3
Special events
Breakfast, 6-9 a.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $7
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to noon, VFW, Rapid City, $8 adults, $5 children
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
We’ve Got Game! Board Games at the Library, 1-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Performances
Crimes of the Heart, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
MONDAY, FEB. 4
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Night of the Arts: Lead-Deadwood High School Band, 6 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
TUESDAY, FEB. 5
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6
Special events
Coffee with Planners, 9 a.m., City/School Administration Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Bruce Springsteen as Storyteller, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Pancake and sausage feed, 5-7 p.m., Hayward Fire Station. Proceeds to benefit Battle Creek Firefighters Association.
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 8
Special events
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, noon to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Turtle Soup presents Cleveland Abbott - SD Hall of Fame, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Soup Supper Plus Bake and Craft Sale, 5-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis. Proceeds to benefit Meade County Relay for Life.
Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Youth & Family Services, Rapid City, $70, 342-4195. Featuring Craig Karges "The Extraordinist!"
Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
Special events
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Arley Fadness will speak on significant ballooning events and historic ascensions from Stratobowl.
Lovers Leap Snowshoe Hike, 9 a.m. to noon, Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center, Custer State Park. Pre-register at 605-255-4515
Tour De Chocolate, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City
Chocopalooza Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $5
Polar Bear Chili Cook-off and Minnow Races, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hill City
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 1:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Valley American Legion
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Raga Garnita - Joyful Heart — Black Hills Balinese Gamelan, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Luke Olson, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SUNDAY, FEB. 10
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Four Chaplains Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis
Learning Forum: Prostitution in Deadwood presented by Michael Trump, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring King Solomon's Mines, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Performances
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
MONDAY, FEB. 11
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, FEB. 12
Special events
Business to Business Expo, 5-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13
Special events
Darton Geological Society, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting followed by speaker, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Sarah Keenan present "Nutrient hotspots in time: modern and geologic animal decay."
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 14
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Secrets and Unconventional Uses of Microsoft Office, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
Special events
Turtle Soup presents The Fassbender Collection, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacy Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
Special events
Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Classroom Building, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Escape to the Park, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SUNDAY, FEB. 17
Special events
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Learning Forum: The Underground Railroad presented by Don Bayleat, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Family Fun Day: Money, Money, Money, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $3
Live music
Dave Martinson’s Big Band and Chocolate Tasting, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Performances
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
MONDAY, FEB. 18
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, FEB. 19
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
South Dakota Sschool of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 21
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee—The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Special events
Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Corb Lund, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
Special events
Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race
Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, FEB. 24
Special events
Rushmore Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Works, Rapid City, $7
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Childre of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Live music
Trout Steak Revival, Back Porch, Spearfish, $10
MONDAY, FEB. 25
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, FEB. 26
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 28
Special events
Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Special events
Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Special events
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis
Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Deadwood Visitor Center
Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
Special events
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Special events
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Special events
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $5 per item.
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Special events
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $5 per item.
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Live music
BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City