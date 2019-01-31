 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Geek Speak Lecture: Felt, the "anti-fabric," 5 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Turtle Soup presents Up in Thin Air, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Classic Movie Fridays featuring The Big Sleep, 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Emerging Artists Open Mic Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $25

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

35th & Taylor, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

WhistleStop Vintage Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hale Hall, Whitewood

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Joy Center, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis

2019 Disc Golf Ice Bowl, 10 a.m. registration, Jackson Park, Rapid City, $25 adults, $20 students. Proceeds to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m. brunch, 10:30 a.m. presentation, Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Mike Runge will present the Deadwood Chinatown Dig. $5

Snowshoe event on Mickelson Trail, noon to 1 p.m. registration, Dumont Trailhead south on Highway 85 from Lead

Walk for Warmth, 2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $10

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Choir of Man, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center Theater, Gillette, Wyo.

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Special events

Breakfast, 6-9 a.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $7

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to noon, VFW, Rapid City, $8 adults, $5 children

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

We’ve Got Game! Board Games at the Library, 1-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Performances

Crimes of the Heart, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

MONDAY, FEB. 4

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Night of the Arts: Lead-Deadwood High School Band, 6 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6

Special events

Coffee with Planners, 9 a.m., City/School Administration Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Bruce Springsteen as Storyteller, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Pancake and sausage feed, 5-7 p.m., Hayward Fire Station. Proceeds to benefit Battle Creek Firefighters Association.

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

Special events

Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, noon to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Turtle Soup presents Cleveland Abbott - SD Hall of Fame, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Soup Supper Plus Bake and Craft Sale, 5-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis. Proceeds to benefit Meade County Relay for Life.

Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Youth & Family Services, Rapid City, $70, 342-4195. Featuring Craig Karges "The Extraordinist!"

Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Special events

Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Arley Fadness will speak on significant ballooning events and historic ascensions from Stratobowl.

Lovers Leap Snowshoe Hike, 9 a.m. to noon, Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center, Custer State Park. Pre-register at 605-255-4515

Tour De Chocolate, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City

Chocopalooza Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $5

Polar Bear Chili Cook-off and Minnow Races, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hill City

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 1:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Valley American Legion

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Raga Garnita - Joyful Heart — Black Hills Balinese Gamelan, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Luke Olson, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Four Chaplains Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis

Learning Forum: Prostitution in Deadwood presented by Michael Trump, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring King Solomon's Mines, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Performances

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

MONDAY, FEB. 11

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

Special events

Business to Business Expo, 5-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13

Special events

Darton Geological Society, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting followed by speaker, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Sarah Keenan present "Nutrient hotspots in time: modern and geologic animal decay."

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 14

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Secrets and Unconventional Uses of Microsoft Office, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Special events

Turtle Soup presents The Fassbender Collection, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacy Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

Special events

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Classroom Building, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Escape to the Park, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SUNDAY, FEB. 17

Special events

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Learning Forum: The Underground Railroad presented by Don Bayleat, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Family Fun Day: Money, Money, Money, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $3

Live music

Dave Martinson’s Big Band and Chocolate Tasting, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Performances

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

MONDAY, FEB. 18

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, FEB. 19

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

South Dakota Sschool of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 21

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee—The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Special events

Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Corb Lund, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Special events

Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race

Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

Special events

Rushmore Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Works, Rapid City, $7

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Childre of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Live music

Trout Steak Revival, Back Porch, Spearfish, $10

MONDAY, FEB. 25

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

Special events

Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Special events

Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Special events

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Deadwood Visitor Center

Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Special events

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Special events

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Special events

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $5 per item.

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Special events

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $5 per item.

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Live music

BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

