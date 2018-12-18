 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

  • Updated
Harney Hotel

This picture postcard of the Harney Hotel in Rapid City advertises rooms for $2.50 with a bath $3.50, and parking.

 Courtesy photo

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Performances

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

Special events

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

Holiday Group Sing-Along with Nick Linn, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Hypnotist Sailesh, Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $10 in advance

Live music

Holiday Classics: Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dick In the Dirt, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Live music

Holiday Classics: Pop-Up Caroling with Bradley Weaver, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Potter & Company Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rapid City Punk v. Metal Showdown, 7:30 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $7

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Laughing All The Way" with Gordy and Dalyce, 2 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

SUNDAY, DEC. 23

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Live music

Holiday Classics with the Davis Sisters, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

MONDAY, DEC. 24

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26

Special events

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, DEC. 30

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Special events

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Heroes & Villains, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

The Misfits, 8 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whiskey Bent Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Special events

Custer State Park First Day Hike, meet at 10 a.m. at visitor center, hiking Creekside Trail

New Year's Day Volksmarch, 1 p.m. registration, Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Live music

You Knew Me When, 5 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Live music

You Knew Me When, 7 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

Live music

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Live music

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

Live music

Evan Bartels,7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

Special events

Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

Live music

Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

Special events

Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Special events

History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, FEB. 17

Live music

Dave Martinson’s Big Band, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Special events

Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

Special events

Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Live music

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

