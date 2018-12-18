HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, DEC. 18
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Performances
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19
Special events
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
Holiday Group Sing-Along with Nick Linn, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
THURSDAY, DEC. 20
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Hypnotist Sailesh, Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $10 in advance
Live music
Holiday Classics: Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dick In the Dirt, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
SATURDAY, DEC. 22
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Live music
Holiday Classics: Pop-Up Caroling with Bradley Weaver, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Potter & Company Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rapid City Punk v. Metal Showdown, 7:30 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $7
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Laughing All The Way" with Gordy and Dalyce, 2 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
SUNDAY, DEC. 23
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Live music
Holiday Classics with the Davis Sisters, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
MONDAY, DEC. 24
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26
Special events
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, DEC. 29
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, DEC. 30
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Special events
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Heroes & Villains, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
The Misfits, 8 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whiskey Bent Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Special events
Custer State Park First Day Hike, meet at 10 a.m. at visitor center, hiking Creekside Trail
New Year's Day Volksmarch, 1 p.m. registration, Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 3
Live music
You Knew Me When, 5 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JAN. 4
Live music
You Knew Me When, 7 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 5
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
THURSDAY, JAN. 10
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
FRIDAY, JAN. 11
Live music
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 12
Live music
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
FRIDAY, JAN. 18
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 19
Live music
Evan Bartels,7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 26
Special events
Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 1
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
Live music
Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
FRIDAY, FEB. 8
Special events
Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
Special events
History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, FEB. 17
Live music
Dave Martinson’s Big Band, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
Special events
Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
THURSDAY, FEB. 28
Special events
Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Live music
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
