HILLS HAPPENINGS

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Special events

Black Hills Coin and Stamp Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish Senior Center

Western Dakota Technical Institute Graduation, 10 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Show 'n' Sell Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City

Music and Movement: Fun in the Sun, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Benefit for Sherri Ivey, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Rapid City

Live music