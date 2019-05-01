HILLS HAPPENINGS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Coffee With Planners, 9 a.m., City/School Administration Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Preservation Thursday presents Legends Never Die: Deadwood – the Movie, the Podcast, the Legacy with Chris Wimmer, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Public Meeting on Downtown Parking Ordinances, 5-6:30 p.m., City Hall, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 5-7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 7 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Spring Parade of Homes, $5
Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rummage, Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Community Church
Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 8-11 a.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City ($2 bag sale)
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center
Rockerville Community Club Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23776 Golden Hills Drive, Rapid City
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Graduation, 9 a.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult
Black Hills State University Commencement, 10 a.m., Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center, BHSU, Spearfish
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.
Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 to $30
Argyle Volunteer Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12000 Mountain Lion Lane, Custer County
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Dakota Choral Union presents "The Sprig of Thyme," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $15
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 7 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Spring Parade of Homes, $5
Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City
Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
In Harmony with the Music & Photography of Hank Harris, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Julio Iglesias Jr. Timeless Tour, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Black Hills Figure Skating Club presents Let's Go to the Movies, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
TUESDAY, MAY 7
Live music
Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 9
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Special events
Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Book to Film Movie Night: Welcome to Marwen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Special events
Black Hills Coin and Stamp Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish Senior Center
Western Dakota Technical Institute Graduation, 10 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Show 'n' Sell Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City
Music and Movement: Fun in the Sun, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Benefit for Sherri Ivey, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Rapid City
Live music
Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Prima School of Dancing presents Destination, 7 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Live music
Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
MONDAY, MAY 13
Live music
Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Live music
Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Special events
Tesla Road Trip Rally, 5-7 p.m. on display, Mount Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand'
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Special events
Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Live music
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Live music
Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
TUESDAY, MAY 21
Special events
Spring Luncheon "Around the World," 11:30 a.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $10
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 23
Special events
Book Signing with Carol Armbrust, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Public Library
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Reverend Doctor, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Special events
Book Signing with Theodore C Van Alst, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City
Live music
Jessica Eve, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 30
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Nick Linn & Josh Marquis Duo, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Live music
Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Live music
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
