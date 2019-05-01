HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

{{featured_button_text}}

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Coffee With Planners, 9 a.m., City/School Administration Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Preservation Thursday presents Legends Never Die: Deadwood – the Movie, the Podcast, the Legacy with Chris Wimmer, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Public Meeting on Downtown Parking Ordinances, 5-6:30 p.m., City Hall, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 5-7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 7 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Spring Parade of Homes, $5

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage, Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Community Church

Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 8-11 a.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City ($2 bag sale)

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center

Rockerville Community Club Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23776 Golden Hills Drive, Rapid City

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Graduation, 9 a.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult

Black Hills State University Commencement, 10 a.m., Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center, BHSU, Spearfish

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.

Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 to $30

Argyle Volunteer Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12000 Mountain Lion Lane, Custer County

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Dakota Choral Union presents "The Sprig of Thyme," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $15

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 7 p.m., Blind Lion Speakeasy, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Spring Parade of Homes, $5

Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City

Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

In Harmony with the Music & Photography of Hank Harris, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Julio Iglesias Jr. Timeless Tour, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Black Hills Figure Skating Club presents Let's Go to the Movies, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Live music

Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Special events

Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Book to Film Movie Night: Welcome to Marwen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Special events

Black Hills Coin and Stamp Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish Senior Center

Western Dakota Technical Institute Graduation, 10 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Show 'n' Sell Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City

Music and Movement: Fun in the Sun, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Benefit for Sherri Ivey, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Rapid City

Live music

Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Prima School of Dancing presents Destination, 7 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Live music

Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

MONDAY, MAY 13

Live music

Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Live music

Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Special events

Tesla Road Trip Rally, 5-7 p.m. on display, Mount Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand'

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Special events

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Live music

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Live music

Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Special events

Spring Luncheon "Around the World," 11:30 a.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $10

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Special events

Book Signing with Carol Armbrust, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Public Library

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Reverend Doctor, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Special events

Book Signing with Theodore C Van Alst, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City

Live music

Jessica Eve, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Nick Linn & Josh Marquis Duo, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Live music

Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Live music

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News