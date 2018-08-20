HILLS HAPPENINGS

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Special events