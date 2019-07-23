 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Special events

Adult Hands-On: 2D Sand Art Prints, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Discover Badlands, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, Badlands National Park

Full Draw Film Tour, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $8 students

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Special events

Sylvan Lake Master Plan Public Workshop, 5-7 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City

North Rapid Civic Association with guest speaker Rapid City Journal Editor Kent Bush, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh and St. Joe, Rapid City

Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

Northern Hills Community Band, 6:45 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Black Hills Red Willow Band Reunion Concert, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Special events

Americans with Disabilities Act Picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Meade County Fair with community picnic from 4-6 p.m.

Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood

Summer Series - Discover the Back Porch, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12

Cowboy Poet Chance Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Carrie Bartsch & Bob Morgret Duo, 5-8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

High Rise, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Grapes and Grinds, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills featuring Granados piano quintet, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50

Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show

Clarinet Madness, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Bellamy Brothers, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Special events

Meade County Fair

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

WellFully Stampede TRYathlon, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., WellFully Premier Adolescent Care Center, Rapid City

Evergreen Garden Club Flower Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Hill City

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 9 a.m., 18 E. New York St., Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood

Civilian Conservation Corps Museum of South Dakota Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City

MudWest FunFest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Teen Perler Bead Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Cowboy Poet Chance Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Miner Music Festival featuring This Frontier Needs Heroes, Them Coulee Boys, and Timmy The Teeth, 4-10 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $15

Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Mooncats, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Whippin Boy, 7 p.m., Black Hills Contraband, Rapid City

Lost Dog Street Band, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Lost Dog Street Band, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

A Taste of the Continents fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 children

Donuts & Documentaries: Stay Human, 1-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Live music

Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

MONDAY, JULY 29

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Violent Opposition, Pandemic, Speedkiller, Defect and Last Rights Left, 7:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $8

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Special events

Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Joe Prouty, 11 a.m., Public Safety Bldg., Rapid City

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Lindsey Ann, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Charlie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $14 in advance, $16 at the door

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Magic Workshop with Magician Cody Landstrom (age 9 & Up), 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Magician Cody Landstrom performance, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Night Noon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Kim and the Cue Balls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Live music

Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Woodstock Reunion, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Live music

Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

MONDAY, AUG. 5

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Live music

Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Special events

Black Hills Retired School Personnel Potluck Picnic, 5:30 p.m., St. Martin Village 2nd floor, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Special events

Central States Fair

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Barrett Hemmings, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Central States Fair featuring Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs

Live music

Darin French, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Special events

Central States Fair

Live music

Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Special events

Central States Fair

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Special events

Central States Fair

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Central States Fair

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits

Live music

Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen

Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Central States Fair

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Live music

The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Live music

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

