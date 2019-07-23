HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JULY 23
Special events
Adult Hands-On: 2D Sand Art Prints, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Discover Badlands, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ben Reifel Visitor Center, Badlands National Park
Full Draw Film Tour, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $8 students
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Special events
Sylvan Lake Master Plan Public Workshop, 5-7 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City
North Rapid Civic Association with guest speaker Rapid City Journal Editor Kent Bush, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh and St. Joe, Rapid City
Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Northern Hills Community Band, 6:45 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Black Hills Red Willow Band Reunion Concert, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Special events
Americans with Disabilities Act Picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Meade County Fair with community picnic from 4-6 p.m.
Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood
Summer Series - Discover the Back Porch, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12
Cowboy Poet Chance Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Carrie Bartsch & Bob Morgret Duo, 5-8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
High Rise, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Grapes and Grinds, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills featuring Granados piano quintet, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50
Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show
Clarinet Madness, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Bellamy Brothers, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Special events
Meade County Fair
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
WellFully Stampede TRYathlon, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., WellFully Premier Adolescent Care Center, Rapid City
Evergreen Garden Club Flower Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Hill City
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 9 a.m., 18 E. New York St., Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood
Civilian Conservation Corps Museum of South Dakota Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City
MudWest FunFest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Teen Perler Bead Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Cowboy Poet Chance Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Miner Music Festival featuring This Frontier Needs Heroes, Them Coulee Boys, and Timmy The Teeth, 4-10 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $15
Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Mooncats, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Whippin Boy, 7 p.m., Black Hills Contraband, Rapid City
Lost Dog Street Band, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Lost Dog Street Band, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
A Taste of the Continents fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 children
Donuts & Documentaries: Stay Human, 1-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Live music
Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
MONDAY, JULY 29
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Violent Opposition, Pandemic, Speedkiller, Defect and Last Rights Left, 7:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $8
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Special events
Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Joe Prouty, 11 a.m., Public Safety Bldg., Rapid City
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Lindsey Ann, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Charlie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $14 in advance, $16 at the door
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Magic Workshop with Magician Cody Landstrom (age 9 & Up), 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Magician Cody Landstrom performance, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Night Noon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Kim and the Cue Balls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Live music
Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Woodstock Reunion, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Live music
Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
MONDAY, AUG. 5
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Live music
Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $10
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
MONDAY, AUG. 12
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
Special events
Black Hills Retired School Personnel Potluck Picnic, 5:30 p.m., St. Martin Village 2nd floor, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Special events
Central States Fair
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Barrett Hemmings, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Central States Fair featuring Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.
Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs
Live music
Darin French, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
Special events
Central States Fair
Live music
Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
MONDAY, AUG. 19
Special events
Central States Fair
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
Special events
Central States Fair
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Central States Fair
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits
Live music
Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen
Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Central States Fair
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Live music
The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Live music
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown