HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Special events
Custer State Park First Day Hike, meet at 10 a.m. at visitor center, hiking Creekside Trail
New Year's Day Volksmarch, 1 p.m. registration, Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 3
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
You Knew Me When, 5 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JAN. 4
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
You Knew Me When, 7 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 5
Special events
First Saturday Brunch -- Bear Butte Journeys, 10-11:30 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, JAN. 6
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
MONDAY, JAN. 7
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JAN. 8
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 10
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
FRIDAY, JAN. 11
Special events
Taste of Sturgis, 5:30-8 p.m., Sturgis City Auditorium, $10. A fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 12
Special events
Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be James Huff.
Le Belle Marche', 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
Live music
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, JAN. 13
Special events
Breakfast, 6 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Murder on the Orient Express, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
MONDAY, JAN. 14
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JAN. 15
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 17
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JAN. 18
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, JAN. 19
Live music
Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Evan Bartels,7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, JAN. 20
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
Kenny Putnam, Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers, 2-4 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Gaslight, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
MONDAY, JAN. 21
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JAN. 22
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 24
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JAN. 25
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JAN. 26
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
K9 Keg Pull, 11 a.m. registration, noon races, Deadwood
Live music
Deere John Doe, 6 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, JAN. 27
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Network, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
MONDAY, JAN. 28
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, JAN. 31
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 1
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Live music
Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, FEB. 3
Special events
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
FRIDAY, FEB. 8
Special events
Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SUNDAY, FEB. 10
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring King Solomon's Mines, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Performances
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
Special events
History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SUNDAY, FEB. 17
Live music
Dave Martinson’s Big Band, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Performances
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
FRIDAY, FEB. 22
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
Special events
Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, FEB. 24
Special events
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
THURSDAY, FEB. 28
Special events
Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Live music
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Performances
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
