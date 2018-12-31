HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Special events

Custer State Park First Day Hike, meet at 10 a.m. at visitor center, hiking Creekside Trail

New Year's Day Volksmarch, 1 p.m. registration, Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

You Knew Me When, 5 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

You Knew Me When, 7 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Special events

First Saturday Brunch -- Bear Butte Journeys, 10-11:30 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

MONDAY, JAN. 7

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

Special events

Taste of Sturgis, 5:30-8 p.m., Sturgis City Auditorium, $10. A fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Special events

Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be James Huff.

Le Belle Marche', 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

Live music

Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Special events

Breakfast, 6 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Murder on the Orient Express, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

MONDAY, JAN. 14

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JAN. 15

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

Live music

Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Evan Bartels,7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, JAN. 20

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Live music

Kenny Putnam, Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers, 2-4 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Gaslight, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

MONDAY, JAN. 21

Special events

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JAN. 22

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JAN. 25

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

K9 Keg Pull, 11 a.m. registration, noon races, Deadwood

Live music

Deere John Doe, 6 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, JAN. 27

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Network, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

MONDAY, JAN. 28

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, JAN. 29

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Live music

Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Special events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

Special events

Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring King Solomon's Mines, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Performances

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

FRIDAY, FEB. 15

Special events

History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SUNDAY, FEB. 17

Live music

Dave Martinson’s Big Band, 2-4 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Performances

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Special events

Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

Special events

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

Special events

Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Live music

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

