HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, JULY 30
Special events
Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Joe Prouty, 11 a.m., Public Safety Bldg., Rapid City
Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
Presentation on cougars by Penny Maldonado, executive director of Cougar Fund, 7 p.m., Cloud Horse Art Institute, Kyle
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Winds of Badlands, 9 p.m., Cedar Pass Amphitheater, Badlands National Park
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Presentation on cougars by Penny Maldonado, executive director of Cougar Fund, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
Butch Samuelson, 5 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Brock Anundson, 6 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Lindsey Ann, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Charlie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $14 in advance, $16 at the door
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Special events
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Magic Workshop with Magician Cody Landstrom (age 9 and up), 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Magician Cody Landstrom performance, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Rummage Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City
The Power of Native Women presented by Heather Bruegl, 6:30 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Cowboy Band, 5:30 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Lyle Berry Band, 6-8 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Night Noon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
Special events
Kiwanis "Kids Stuff" Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Rummage Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Mark Mowry, 5 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
James Van Nuys, 6-8 p.m., Denial South Dakota, Custer
Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Kim and the Cue Balls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Jones Band, 8 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
Special events
Kiwanis "Kids Stuff" Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk
Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Live music
Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-9 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Woodstock Reunion, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fall River County Fair, Edgemont
Live music
Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
MONDAY, AUG. 5
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Artist Reception with Darrell Morh, 4-6 p.m., Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, Custer
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Eagles of Death Metal with Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Vintage Blue, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Alex Massa's Fat Trio, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
Vintage Blue, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Live music
Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Camp Comfort featuring The Hawkeyes, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Summer Movie Nights: Storm Boy, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Camp Comfort featuring Funk Nasty, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Special events
Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8
Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Teen Tote Bag Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Lang Termes, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Camp Comfort featuring Funk Nasty, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Live music
Society of Broken Souls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Performances
Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
MONDAY, AUG. 12
Special events
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
Special events
Black Hills Retired School Personnel Potluck Picnic, 5:30 p.m., St. Martin Village 2nd floor, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Special events
Central States Fair
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Barrett Hemmings, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Dan Sherill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Special events
Paint the City 5K Walk, Run, or Relay, 7 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Central States Fair featuring Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.
Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs
Live music
Darin French, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rochelle Riser, 7:30-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek, Piedmont
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Dan Sherill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
Special events
Central States Fair
Live music
Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
MONDAY, AUG. 19
Special events
Central States Fair
Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
Special events
Central States Fair
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Central States Fair
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Live music
The Lark and the Loon, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits
Live music
Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Highway Call, 5-9 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
The Rough & Tumble, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Special events
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen
Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Kimberly Kaye, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
JJ Kent, 7-9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
The Suspects with Will Woodsen Jr., 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
Chris Cady, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Jalan Crossland with John Statz, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Suspects with Will Woodsen Jr., 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Central States Fair
Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Live music
The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Ethan Pauley, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Live music
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Rebel VanLoh, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Jami Lynn, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Live music
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!