 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
First dealership in the area

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle sold by the Kirk Cycle Co. in Rapid City. Jack Kirchgesler owned the first Harley dealership in the area.

 Courtesy of Jack Kirchgesler

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Special events

Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Joe Prouty, 11 a.m., Public Safety Bldg., Rapid City

Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

Presentation on cougars by Penny Maldonado, executive director of Cougar Fund, 7 p.m., Cloud Horse Art Institute, Kyle

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Winds of Badlands, 9 p.m., Cedar Pass Amphitheater, Badlands National Park

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Presentation on cougars by Penny Maldonado, executive director of Cougar Fund, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

Butch Samuelson, 5 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Brock Anundson, 6 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Center of the Nation Brass Quintet, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

Lindsey Ann, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Charlie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $14 in advance, $16 at the door

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Special events

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Magic Workshop with Magician Cody Landstrom (age 9 and up), 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Magician Cody Landstrom performance, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Rummage Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City

The Power of Native Women presented by Heather Bruegl, 6:30 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Cowboy Band, 5:30 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Lyle Berry Band, 6-8 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Mitch Kirkpatrick, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Slamabama, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Night Noon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Special events

Kiwanis "Kids Stuff" Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Rummage Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Mark Mowry, 5 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

James Van Nuys, 6-8 p.m., Denial South Dakota, Custer

Downtown Friday Nights with My Second Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Kim and the Cue Balls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Jones Band, 8 p.m., Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Special events

Kiwanis "Kids Stuff" Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk

Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Butte Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Live music

Billy Lurken, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-9 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Woodstock Reunion, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Battle Creek Fire Department, Keystone

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fall River County Fair, Edgemont

Live music

Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 5

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Artist Reception with Darrell Morh, 4-6 p.m., Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, Custer

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Cambria String Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Eagles of Death Metal with Judd Hoos, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Vintage Blue, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Alex Massa's Fat Trio, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

Vintage Blue, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Live music

Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Notably Sound, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Crash Wagon, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Camp Comfort featuring The Hawkeyes, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Rochford Community Hall, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Summer Movie Nights: Storm Boy, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Britnee Kellogg, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Lonely Rangers, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Camp Comfort featuring Funk Nasty, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Special events

Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8

Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Hill City Senior Center, $9

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Teen Tote Bag Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Chance Ensemble, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Young Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Lang Termes, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Camp Comfort featuring Funk Nasty, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Live music

Society of Broken Souls, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Performances

Mamma Mia!, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Special events

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Special events

Black Hills Retired School Personnel Potluck Picnic, 5:30 p.m., St. Martin Village 2nd floor, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Abbey Road, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Zeona Road, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Special events

Central States Fair

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Barrett Hemmings, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Judd Hoos, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Dan Sherill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Special events

Paint the City 5K Walk, Run, or Relay, 7 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Central States Fair featuring Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race, Chautauqua Park, Hot Springs

Live music

Darin French, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rochelle Riser, 7:30-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek, Piedmont

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Dan Sherill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Special events

Central States Fair

Live music

Big & Rich with Tris Munsick & The Innocents, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Special events

Central States Fair

Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Janson with Clare Dunn, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Special events

Central States Fair

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chase Rice with Parmalee, 7 p.m., Events Center, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $38

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Central States Fair

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Live music

The Lark and the Loon, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring Herman's Hermits

Live music

Roy & Brendan, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Highway Call, 5-9 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Midnight Sun, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Outer Vibe, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

The Rough & Tumble, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Special events

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Kingsmen

Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Kimberly Kaye, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Outer Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

JJ Kent, 7-9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

The Suspects with Will Woodsen Jr., 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites featuring The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Cowboy Poet Robert Dennis, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

Chris Cady, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Jalan Crossland with John Statz, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Suspects with Will Woodsen Jr., 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Central States Fair

Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Live music

The "Happy Together Tour" featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, the Classics IV and The Cowsills, Deadwood Mountain Grand

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

High Rise, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Ethan Pauley, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument 

Live music

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Rebel VanLoh, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Jami Lynn, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Live music

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News