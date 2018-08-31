HILLS HAPPENINGS

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation by Ray and Josephine Cowdery.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.

West Boulevard Block Party, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rapid City

Climb for a Cure (for Parkinson's), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Founders Park, Rapid City, $20