HILLS HAPPENINGS

FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Les Animaux Charity Art Show Gala, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Art Expressions Gallery, Custer
Dakota Five-O Race/Ride/Tour Pre-Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
American Songbook, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
James Van Nuys, 5 p.m., Denial South Dakota, Custer
Emerging Artists with Samuel Hainn, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Johnny Hasting, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Studebaker Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Live music
Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Special events
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Vanessa Silverman, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Live music
Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sequoia Crosswhite, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St., Rapid City
First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library
South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation by Ray and Josephine Cowdery.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder
Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.
West Boulevard Block Party, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rapid City
Climb for a Cure (for Parkinson's), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Founders Park, Rapid City, $20
Live music
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Library
Lip Sync Battle, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Live music
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
MONDAY, SEPT. 10
Special events
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
