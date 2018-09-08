HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

Strato Bowl Balloon Launch, 6:30-7 a.m.

Rummage Sale Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. bag sale, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. make an offer, St. Thomas More High School Cafeteria, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St., Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation on World War II in Eastern Europe - Then & Now.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.

West Boulevard Block Party, 4-8 p.m., Rapid City

Climb for a Cure (for Parkinson's), 5-8 p.m., Founders Park, Rapid City, $20

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Special events

Strato Bowl Balloon Launch, 6:30-7 a.m.

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5

Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Catholic Social Services Annual Meeting Brunch, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $20

Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Library

Disaster Awareness & Safety Day, noon to 4 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Lip Sync Battle, 1-3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Live music

Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2-6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Special events

After School Adventures: Back to School with Harry Potter, 2:50-3:50 p.m., Rapid City Public Library North in General Beadle School

Coordinated Public Transit Open House, 5-7 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Songs & Stories of the American West with Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, 6:30 p.m., Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyo.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Special events

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Little Owl Tuesdays: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Story Time & Crafts with Jane, 10:15 a.m., RCPL downtown

Coordinated Public Transit Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Trinity Lutheran Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be John Ligtenberg of Love INC.

Rapid City Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Katherine Jacobson will speak about the upcoming R.C. Kennel Club Dog Show.

CHAOS Kids Curiosity Club: LEGO® Robotics, 3-4:30 p.m., RCPL downtown

Adult Hands-on: Grapefruit Mint DIY Shower Steamers, 6:30-8 p.m., RCPL downtown

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Special events

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Votes For Women: 100 Years of Women's Suffrage in South Dakota, 4 p.m., King Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Baby Bumblebee Thursdays Story Time: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Community Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser. 6-8 p.m., with music by Crow, 8:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Faculty Recital featuring Christopher Hahn, Symeon Waseen and the Black Hills Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Teen FAN-tastic Crafternoon: Adventure Time, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4-8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Book to Film Movie Night: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 6:30 p.m., RCPL downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, 4 p.m., Deadwood, $20

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Wharton Challenge 5K Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City, $20

Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belle Fourche Community Hall

Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to support the Children’s Museum of the Black Hills.

Our Downtown: Belle Fourche through the Decades Opening Reception, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tri-State Museum

Fall Flavors Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $10

Le Belle Marche', 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Aging Gracefully Expo, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City

Electric Vehicles: The Future is Here presentation by Rapid City Sustainability Committee, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pennington County 4-H Extension Building, Rapid City

Salute to Ellsworth Community Celebration, 4-9 p.m., Box Elder City Hall grounds

Black Hills Chapter Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Elm Springs Hall Fundraiser Dance & Chili Contest, 6:30 p.m., with music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys Ban at 8 p.m.

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring Camp Comfort, Horeshoes & Hand Grenades, Joe Molland's Badfinger, Larkin Poe, Rev. Horton Heat, Magic Giant and Here Come the Mummies, noon, Deadwood, $40

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alan Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Special events

Family Fun Day -- Light and Color, 10-11:30 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2

Live music

Kiev (Ukraine) Symphony and Chorus, 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

Special events

Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.

Live music

Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 at the door

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Special events

Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City

Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City

ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Live music

The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Jessica Lechner, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News