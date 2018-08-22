HILLS HAPPENINGS

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Trucker Radio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Special events

Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Open House Meeting for Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rocky Point Warehouse, Belle Fourche

Sweetcorn Feed (with burgers and brats), 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club, $7

Presentation by Shawn Walters, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club.

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Fuzzy Dice, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Layla with Twenty-One 20, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood

Wine, Brew and Barbecue, Hill City

Opening Reception: Northern Plains Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Highway Companions, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Fiddles and Friends, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20

Luke Olson, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Black Hills Bluegrass  Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Randi Burkhardt Band, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Special events

Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Return to Hogwarts: Back to School with Harry Potter, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy benefit for Becky Tinsley, 1 p.m. rodeo, 5 p.m. barbecue and auction, 8 p.m. music by Paul Bogart, Hulett, Wyo.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 5 p.m., Hill City

Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus, 5-9 p.m., Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Anna Robins, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Black Hills Bluegrass  Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

Special events

Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport

Central States Fair

Kool Deadwood Nites

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5

Live music

Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

MONDAY, AUG. 27

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Live music

Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex, Deadwood

Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Live music

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Book Signing and Presentation with James Fuller, 7 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Live music

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Special events

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Live music

Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Live music

Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

