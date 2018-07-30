HILLS HAPPENINGS

MONDAY, JULY 30
Special events
Movies Under the Stars: "Cars," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Performances
"The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Spearfish, $12 adults, $6 children
TUESDAY, JULY 31
Special events
Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Live music
Caleb Caudle, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1
Special events
Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 2
Special events
Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Community Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche
Learning Forum - "Black Elk Peak Revealed," 4 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors,
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Presentation by Luke 'Strider' Jordan, 6 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
The Georgia Satellites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
FRIDAY, AUG. 3
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Hill City First Friday Festival, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Firehouse Smokejumper Station
First Friday Vignettes: Klezmer Five, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Tomorrow's Story: An Evening with Freedoms Journey, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Rapid City, $45
Star Gazing, 8:30 p.m., Black Hills Astronomical Society Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Charlie Brechtel, 7 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Retrovales, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Truck Radio and Damien Gunn, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis
Adelitas Way, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Pop Evil, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Black Stone Cherry, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
SATURDAY, AUG. 4
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
First Saturday Brunch — Bees and Our Environment, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5
Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15 in advance, $20 day of show
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Alan & Carlene Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis
10 Years, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Red Sun Rising, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Foreigner, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
SUNDAY, AUG. 5
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
The Tyler Stokes Band and Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis
Theory of a Deadman, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
MONDAY, AUG. 6
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Movies Under the Stars: "The Emoji Movie," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
TUESDAY, AUG. 7
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Eric Church, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
THURSDAY, AUG. 9
Special events
78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Custer County Fair
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
Fish Stories Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Lita Ford, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis
Kid Rock, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis