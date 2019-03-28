 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Special events

Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Jim Reichert will speak on cuttings.

Parish Community Feed, 6 p.m., Mother Butler Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Twelfth Night Performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Special events

Black Hills Home Show, noon to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Turtle Soup series, "Life is a Marathon" with Dr. Elaine Doll-Dunn, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10-$12

Teen Cactus Crafternoon, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 5-7 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $5

Takuwe Artists' Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Live Music: American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Special events

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School

Black Hills Home Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.

Bottoms Up for Colon Cancer 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. race, Founders Park, Rapid City, $25

The Legacy of Leland Case presented by Paul Higbee, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5

Dakota Choral Union Fruit of the Vine Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $45

Live music

Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Special events

Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Military Honors Ceremony for Unaccompanied Veterans, 9 a.m., Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 10 a.m. to noon, Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Black Hills Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Run for the Rangers 3-miles Run/Walk, 10:45 am. registration, 1 p.m. race, Granite Sports, Hill City, $30. Proceeds to benefit Hill City High School scholarships.

Screening of "Most Dangerous Year," 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Learning Forum: Shining the Light on Owls, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Discovery Expedition: Endangered Animals, 2:30-3:45 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $7-$12

Live music

A Birthday Celebration Concert - the Music of Bach, 2-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City

Performances

The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Special events

Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

Special events

Bingo Fundraiser for Veterans, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Live music

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Special events

"Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday," SDPB documentary pre-screening, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Special events

A Night at the Brewseum, 6-7:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, $15, reservations required at 722-4800

Screening of SKYGLOW, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door 

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Special events

Turtle Soup: Obsession with the Wild West, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 student

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview

Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Songwriter Showcase: Lang Termes and Elaine Romero-Douglas, 7 p.m., Shaviq Boutique, Rapid City, $15

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2

First Saturday Brunch features Ray Maple as bank robber Tom O’Day, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5 

Book Signing with Susan Devan Harness, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City

Live music

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

"Whose Line is it Anyway?" by Scared Scriptless improv, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rapid City, $5

"Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Special events

Learning Forum - War Between the States, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students

Performances

TheaterWorksUSA presents "Charlotte's Web," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Special events

Screening of Neither Wolf Nor Dog, 6 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10

Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Special events

Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meetings, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cathie Draine will present “Tips from Master Gardeners." 

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Special events

Preservation Thursday, "A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods," noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Spring Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Pecha Kucha Night: The Art of Concise Presentation, 5:30-7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Godspell, 4 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Special events

Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

History at High Noon: Kiwanis and The Food Pantry, Sturgis Community Center

Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50

Live music

Cellar Sessions with Hank Harris, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Godspell, 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Special events

Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Morning Optimist's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., McKeague Field, Rapid City

Spring Raptorpalooza Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Middle School, Rapid City

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Godspell, 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Special events

Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Special events

BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

The Brother Footman, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Corduroy Vinyl, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Live music

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Special events

Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Special events

Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

Live music

Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Special events

Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Special events

Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Special events

Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Live music

Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Live music

Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Special events

Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Live music

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Live music

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

 

