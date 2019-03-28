HILLS HAPPENINGS

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Special events

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School

Black Hills Home Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.

Bottoms Up for Colon Cancer 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. race, Founders Park, Rapid City, $25

The Legacy of Leland Case presented by Paul Higbee, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5