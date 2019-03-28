HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, MARCH 28
Special events
Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Jim Reichert will speak on cuttings.
Parish Community Feed, 6 p.m., Mother Butler Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Twelfth Night Performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Special events
Black Hills Home Show, noon to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Turtle Soup series, "Life is a Marathon" with Dr. Elaine Doll-Dunn, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10-$12
Teen Cactus Crafternoon, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 5-7 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, $5
Takuwe Artists' Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Live Music: American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Special events
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School
Black Hills Home Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.
Bottoms Up for Colon Cancer 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. race, Founders Park, Rapid City, $25
The Legacy of Leland Case presented by Paul Higbee, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5
Dakota Choral Union Fruit of the Vine Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $45
Live music
Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Special events
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Military Honors Ceremony for Unaccompanied Veterans, 9 a.m., Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
AAUW Used Book Sale & Expo, 10 a.m. to noon, Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Black Hills Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Run for the Rangers 3-miles Run/Walk, 10:45 am. registration, 1 p.m. race, Granite Sports, Hill City, $30. Proceeds to benefit Hill City High School scholarships.
Screening of "Most Dangerous Year," 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Learning Forum: Shining the Light on Owls, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Discovery Expedition: Endangered Animals, 2:30-3:45 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $7-$12
Live music
A Birthday Celebration Concert - the Music of Bach, 2-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City
Performances
The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
MONDAY, APRIL 1
Special events
Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
TUESDAY, APRIL 2
Special events
Bingo Fundraiser for Veterans, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3
Special events
"Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday," SDPB documentary pre-screening, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, APRIL 4
Special events
A Night at the Brewseum, 6-7:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, $15, reservations required at 722-4800
Screening of SKYGLOW, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Special events
Turtle Soup: Obsession with the Wild West, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 student
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview
Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Songwriter Showcase: Lang Termes and Elaine Romero-Douglas, 7 p.m., Shaviq Boutique, Rapid City, $15
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2
First Saturday Brunch features Ray Maple as bank robber Tom O’Day, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5
Book Signing with Susan Devan Harness, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City
Live music
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
"Whose Line is it Anyway?" by Scared Scriptless improv, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rapid City, $5
"Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Special events
Learning Forum - War Between the States, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students
Performances
TheaterWorksUSA presents "Charlotte's Web," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8
MONDAY, APRIL 8
Special events
Screening of Neither Wolf Nor Dog, 6 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10
Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
TUESDAY, APRIL 9
Special events
Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meetings, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cathie Draine will present “Tips from Master Gardeners."
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
Special events
Preservation Thursday, "A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods," noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Spring Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Pecha Kucha Night: The Art of Concise Presentation, 5:30-7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Godspell, 4 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Special events
Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
History at High Noon: Kiwanis and The Food Pantry, Sturgis Community Center
Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50
Live music
Cellar Sessions with Hank Harris, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Godspell, 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Special events
Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Morning Optimist's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., McKeague Field, Rapid City
Spring Raptorpalooza Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Middle School, Rapid City
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Godspell, 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, APRIL 15
Special events
Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
Special events
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
The Brother Footman, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Corduroy Vinyl, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Live music
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
MONDAY, APRIL 22
Special events
Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, APRIL 29
Special events
Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
Live music
Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Special events
Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Special events
Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Special events
Naja Shrine Circus, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Live music
Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Live music
Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Special events
Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Live music
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Live music
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City