HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

  • Updated
TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Special events

Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Tyson Schulz of Abbott House.

Rapid City Native American Indian Community and Black Hills Area Council of Representatives Community meeting, 5-9 p.m., Mother Butler Center

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Ceallars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Special events

Author discussion with Linda Hasselstrom, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Super 8, Hill City

B.H. Regional Job Fair, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bellman Brown Bag: Infectious Disease — Is Spearfish Ready, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Darton Geological Society, 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:30 p.m. fundraiser auction, 7:30 p.m. program, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Rachel Benton will speak on Badlands National Park.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser and Birthday Party, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Special events

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City

Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood

LEGO contest, 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. judging, Lead-Deadwood High School, Lead

Book to Film Movie Night: Green Book, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Short Story Stage Reading, 7 p.m., Matthews Art Gallery, Spearfish

Murder in the Night: Who Shot Father Belknap & Why presented by Tim Velder, 7 p.m., Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyo.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

What I Meant to Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $8 students

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Special events

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, Rapid City

Spring Fling Craft/Vendor Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Dublin Dash 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race, O'Harra Stadium, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of race

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7

Music & Movement: All Our Favorites, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

St. Patrick's Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Rapid City

St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood

Women Composers throughout History: Breaking Classical Music’s Glass Ceiling with Nancy Williams, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Corned Beef and Cabbage, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club, $12

St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Raffle, 5:30-8 p.m., St. Michael's Church, Hermosa

St. Patrick's Day Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom, Rapid City, $40 or $35 for Black Hills Celtic Society members (advance ticket sales only)

Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction Fundraiser for Lori Joyce, 6:30 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, Rapid City

Live music

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

What I Meant to Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $8 students

Scared Scriptless Improv Show, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5

Kinky Boots, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7

St. Patrick's Day Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Custer

Family Fun Day: Luck of the Irish, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2

All-You-Can-Eat Soup Supper Fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center, $7

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Live music

Carrie Bartsch and Mike Lemay, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15

Strummin' Angels, 2 p.m., Custer Community Church

Performances

Kinky Boots, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Special events

Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

Community Discussion with JuQ, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

Cribbage 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Special events

Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cultures come alive in Rapid City will be presented by Frank VanNuys, Susie Aadland and Whitney Rencountre.

Potato Feed, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center

STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

David Greff, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Rod Rice Family concert, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Special events

Rapid City Chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speakers will be Linda Harris and Dan Driscoll of the West Dakota Water Development District Board.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Community Showcase & Health Fair, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Emily Lloyd, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Special events

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Southside MOPS Krispy Kreme donut sale fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City, $10/$12 per dozen

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Dustin Evans, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Special events

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Live music

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Piedmont Valley Lions Club Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., American Legion, Piedmont, $7 adults, $3 children

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, noon to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Scoop of History: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4 p.m., at the church, Sturgis

Live music

Black Hills Bluegrass Association Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, 2 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $15 or $12/members

Sugaray Rayford, 3 p.m., Kol, Rapid City, $15 plus online fees

High Tea Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show

Performances

The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Special events

High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

Community Discussion with Scott Simpson, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Special events

Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Twelfth Night Performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Special events

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School

Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.

Live music

Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Special events

Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Special events

Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

Live music

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Live music

The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview

Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Performances

TheaterWorksUSA presents Charlotte's Web, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Special events

Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Special events

Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Live music

BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Special events

Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Special events

Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Special events

Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

