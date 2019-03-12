HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, MARCH 12
Special events
Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Tyson Schulz of Abbott House.
Rapid City Native American Indian Community and Black Hills Area Council of Representatives Community meeting, 5-9 p.m., Mother Butler Center
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Ceallars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
Special events
Author discussion with Linda Hasselstrom, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Super 8, Hill City
B.H. Regional Job Fair, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Bellman Brown Bag: Infectious Disease — Is Spearfish Ready, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Darton Geological Society, 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:30 p.m. fundraiser auction, 7:30 p.m. program, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Rachel Benton will speak on Badlands National Park.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser and Birthday Party, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Special events
Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City
Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood
LEGO contest, 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. judging, Lead-Deadwood High School, Lead
Book to Film Movie Night: Green Book, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Short Story Stage Reading, 7 p.m., Matthews Art Gallery, Spearfish
Murder in the Night: Who Shot Father Belknap & Why presented by Tim Velder, 7 p.m., Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyo.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
What I Meant to Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $8 students
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Special events
Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, Rapid City
Spring Fling Craft/Vendor Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Dublin Dash 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race, O'Harra Stadium, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of race
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7
Music & Movement: All Our Favorites, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
St. Patrick's Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Rapid City
St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood
Women Composers throughout History: Breaking Classical Music’s Glass Ceiling with Nancy Williams, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Corned Beef and Cabbage, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club, $12
St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Raffle, 5:30-8 p.m., St. Michael's Church, Hermosa
St. Patrick's Day Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom, Rapid City, $40 or $35 for Black Hills Celtic Society members (advance ticket sales only)
Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction Fundraiser for Lori Joyce, 6:30 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, Rapid City
Live music
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
What I Meant to Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $8 students
Scared Scriptless Improv Show, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5
Kinky Boots, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7
St. Patrick's Day Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Custer
Family Fun Day: Luck of the Irish, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2
All-You-Can-Eat Soup Supper Fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center, $7
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Live music
Carrie Bartsch and Mike Lemay, 2-3 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15
Strummin' Angels, 2 p.m., Custer Community Church
Performances
Kinky Boots, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
MONDAY, MARCH 18
Special events
Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
Community Discussion with JuQ, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
Cribbage 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Special events
Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cultures come alive in Rapid City will be presented by Frank VanNuys, Susie Aadland and Whitney Rencountre.
Potato Feed, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center
STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
David Greff, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Rod Rice Family concert, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
Special events
Rapid City Chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speakers will be Linda Harris and Dan Driscoll of the West Dakota Water Development District Board.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Special events
Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Community Showcase & Health Fair, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Emily Lloyd, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
Special events
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Southside MOPS Krispy Kreme donut sale fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City, $10/$12 per dozen
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Dustin Evans, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
Special events
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Piedmont Valley Lions Club Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., American Legion, Piedmont, $7 adults, $3 children
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, noon to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Scoop of History: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4 p.m., at the church, Sturgis
Live music
Black Hills Bluegrass Association Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, 2 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $15 or $12/members
Sugaray Rayford, 3 p.m., Kol, Rapid City, $15 plus online fees
High Tea Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show
Performances
The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
MONDAY, MARCH 25
Special events
High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
Community Discussion with Scott Simpson, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
Special events
Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Twelfth Night Performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Special events
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School
Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.
Live music
Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Special events
Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Performances
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
MONDAY, APRIL 1
Special events
Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
TUESDAY, APRIL 2
Live music
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, APRIL 4
Live music
The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview
Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Special events
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Performances
TheaterWorksUSA presents Charlotte's Web, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8
MONDAY, APRIL 8
Special events
Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Special events
Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Live music
BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
MONDAY, APRIL 15
Special events
Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
MONDAY, APRIL 22
Special events
Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Special events
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
MONDAY, APRIL 29
Special events
Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish