HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, AUG. 21
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
STEAM Cafe presents "Authentication & Anti-counterfeiting for Lakota Arts and Crafts: A Cultural Heritage Science Approach," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Live music
Midland, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Elaine Romero-Douglas, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Trucker Radio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Special events
Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Open House Meeting for Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rocky Point Warehouse, Belle Fourche
Sweetcorn Feed (with burgers and brats), 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club, $7
Presentation by Shawn Walters, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club.
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Fuzzy Dice, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Layla with Twenty-One 20, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood
Wine, Brew and Barbecue, Hill City
Opening Reception: Northern Plains Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Highway Companions, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Fiddles and Friends, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20
Luke Olson, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Randi Burkhardt Band, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
Special events
Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Return to Hogwarts: Back to School with Harry Potter, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy benefit for Becky Tinsley, 1 p.m. rodeo, 5 p.m. barbecue and auction, 8 p.m. music by Paul Bogart, Hulett, Wyo.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 5 p.m., Hill City
Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus, 5-9 p.m., Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Anna Robins, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Special events
Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
MONDAY, AUG. 27
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Live music
Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex, Deadwood
Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Live music
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Kenny Putnam, Jami Lyn and James Van Nuys, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Brandon Jones, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Live music
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Special events
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
Live music
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Live music
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50