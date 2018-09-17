 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

Special events

After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School

Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Signing Celebration, America's Founding Fathers Exhibit, 4 p.m. 

Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 at the door

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Special events

Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City

Rapid City Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon.

After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School

Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City

ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Live music

The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

Special events

Lunch & Learn: The Life & Music of Badger Clark presented by The Badger Sett Band, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Jessica Lechner, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Special events

After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Special events

History at High Noon with Lee Strochine, Sturgis Public Library

After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School

Anger, Powerlessness and the Politics of Blame presented by Martha Nussbaum, 7 p.m., Meier Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City

Live music

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Lady Day - the Blues and Music of Billie Holiday presented by the JAS Quintet and Jami Lynn, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $25 non-members, $20 members

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Rich McCready and the Mail Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Special events

Museum Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Rheta Schutz Celebration of Art, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Ultimate Party Barn, Rapid City, $5

Rose Hill Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Spearfish

Donna Eckert Benefit, 5 p.m., Harold Thune Auditorium, Murdo

Live music

Improvisatory Techniques in Music of the Classical Era – A Lecture Recital by Nancy Williams, 1:30–2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Sturgis Downtown Stage, 3-5 p.m. No admission charge.

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Brandon Sprague Band and Vince Converse, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Andrea von Kampen, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $5 children (advance tickets only)

Fall Show & Shine Classic Car Show, noon to 3 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Performances

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

Special events

Screening of "Walk the Line," 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, SEPT 25

Special events

Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5. Proceeds to help Central High School Orchestra and Band members go to Costa Rica.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Special events

Agri-Business Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Belle Fourche Community Hall

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Special events

Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out Artists Reception, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hill City Senior Center

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City

Live music

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Lost Dog Street Band, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

The Lonely Rangers, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Mighty Brother, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 students

Silver Street, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Common Law, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Special events

Black Hills Volkssport Association Flume Trail Volksmarch, Calumet Trail, 8 a.m.

Fall Festival Quilt and Car Show, Edgemont

Swarm Day Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish

The Almost 0.5 K Marathon Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, Rapid City, $20 adults, $10 children. Proceeds to benefit Benefit Dogs for Better Lives (Autism).

Live music

Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Sled Haus, Lead, 5-8 p.m. No admission charge.

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Vintage Blue, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Doo Wah Riders, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theatre, Rapid City

Silver Street, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

Special events

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., American Legion, Piedmont, $7 adults, $3 children

Black Hills Volkssport Association Crazy Horse Volksmarch, 8 a.m.

Performances

Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

