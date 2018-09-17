HILLS HAPPENINGS

MONDAY, SEPT. 17
Special events
After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School
Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Signing Celebration, America's Founding Fathers Exhibit, 4 p.m.
Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 at the door
TUESDAY, SEPT. 18
Special events
Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City
Rapid City Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon.
After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School
Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City
ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Live music
The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19
Special events
Lunch & Learn: The Life & Music of Badger Clark presented by The Badger Sett Band, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Jessica Lechner, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 20
Special events
After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 21
Special events
History at High Noon with Lee Strochine, Sturgis Public Library
After School Adventures: Forest Exploration, 2:50-3:50 p.m., RCPL North in General Beadle School
Anger, Powerlessness and the Politics of Blame presented by Martha Nussbaum, 7 p.m., Meier Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City
Live music
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Lady Day - the Blues and Music of Billie Holiday presented by the JAS Quintet and Jami Lynn, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $25 non-members, $20 members
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Rich McCready and the Mail Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 22
Special events
Museum Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Rheta Schutz Celebration of Art, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Ultimate Party Barn, Rapid City, $5
Rose Hill Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Spearfish
Donna Eckert Benefit, 5 p.m., Harold Thune Auditorium, Murdo
Live music
Improvisatory Techniques in Music of the Classical Era – A Lecture Recital by Nancy Williams, 1:30–2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Sturgis Downtown Stage, 3-5 p.m. No admission charge.
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Brandon Sprague Band and Vince Converse, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Andrea von Kampen, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $5 children (advance tickets only)
Fall Show & Shine Classic Car Show, noon to 3 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Performances
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
Special events
Screening of "Walk the Line," 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, SEPT 25
Special events
Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5. Proceeds to help Central High School Orchestra and Band members go to Costa Rica.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
Special events
Agri-Business Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Belle Fourche Community Hall
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
Special events
Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out Artists Reception, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hill City Senior Center
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City
Live music
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Lost Dog Street Band, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
The Lonely Rangers, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Mighty Brother, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 students
Silver Street, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Common Law, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Performances
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
Special events
Black Hills Volkssport Association Flume Trail Volksmarch, Calumet Trail, 8 a.m.
Fall Festival Quilt and Car Show, Edgemont
Swarm Day Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish
The Almost 0.5 K Marathon Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, Rapid City, $20 adults, $10 children. Proceeds to benefit Benefit Dogs for Better Lives (Autism).
Live music
Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Sled Haus, Lead, 5-8 p.m. No admission charge.
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Vintage Blue, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Doo Wah Riders, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theatre, Rapid City
Silver Street, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
Special events
Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., American Legion, Piedmont, $7 adults, $3 children
Black Hills Volkssport Association Crazy Horse Volksmarch, 8 a.m.
Performances
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City