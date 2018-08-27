HILLS HAPPENINGS

MONDAY, AUG. 27

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Explorations in Songwriting with Hank Harris, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex, Deadwood

Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

RC Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Tom Allen will speak about the dangers to honeybee colonies.

Live music

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Book Signing and Presentation with James Fuller, 7 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

American Songbook, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Johnny Hasting, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Special events

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.

Live music

Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Live music

Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

