HILLS HAPPENINGS

Live music

Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Special events

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7