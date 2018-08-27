HILLS HAPPENINGS

MONDAY, AUG. 27
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Explorations in Songwriting with Hank Harris, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex, Deadwood
Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
RC Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Tom Allen will speak about the dangers to honeybee colonies.
Live music
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Book Signing and Presentation with James Fuller, 7 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
American Songbook, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Johnny Hasting, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Special events
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Special events
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.
Live music
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Live music
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
