HILLS HAPPENINGS

SATURDAY, AUG. 18
Special events
Central States Fair
Kiwanis Kids' Stuff Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City, $7
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, Rapid City
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Back-to-School Vendor Shopping event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Naja Shriners Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street Spearfish
Presentation by Margie Rosario "DNA and Geneaology," 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis
Youth Dance Camp performance, 1 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Lonely Rangers, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Tally's Silver Spoon, Rapid City
Dion Pride with openers Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 7 p.m., Homestake Opry House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $10 students
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Mike Lemay and Bob Morget, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
CJ Funk, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
SUNDAY, AUG. 19
Special events
Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
Central States Fair
Minnilusa Historical Association Annual Potluck Picnic, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City. Bring a dish to share or a $10 donation.
Flower & Flame Presents: Strange Magic “Tales from the Arabian Nights," 2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Wags and Waves, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Jimmy Hilton Pool, Sioux Park, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis
Family Fun Day: Deep in a Cave, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Kirsten Thien Band with Deloria, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Jalan Crossland and The Two Tracks, 5 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20 in advance, $25 at the door
Steve Thorpe, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Ned LeDoux opening for Brothers Osborne, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Performances
"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
MONDAY, AUG. 20
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Explorations in Songwriting with Hank Harris, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Movies Under the Stars: The Lion King, 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Frankie Ballard opening for Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Badger Sett Band performs “The Life and Music of Badger Clark,” 7 p.m., Tatanka Barn Theatre, State Game Lodge, Custer State Park
TUESDAY, AUG. 21
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
STEAM Cafe presents "Authentication & Anti-counterfeiting for Lakota Arts and Crafts: A Cultural Heritage Science Approach," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Live music
Midland, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Elaine Romero-Douglas, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Trucker Radio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Special events
Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Open House Meeting for Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rocky Point Warehouse, Belle Fourche
Presentation by Shawn Walters, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club.
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Highway Call Band, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Layla with Twenty-One 20, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Special events
Central States Fair, Rapid City
Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood
Wine, Brew and Barbecue, Hill City
Opening Reception: Northern Plains Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Highway Companions, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Luke Olson, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Randi Burkhardt Band, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
Special events
Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Return to Hogwarts: Back to School with Harry Potter, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy benefit for Becky Tinsley, 1 p.m. rodeo, 5 p.m. barbecue and auction, 8 p.m. music by Paul Bogart, Hulett, Wyo.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 5 p.m., Hill City
Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus, 5-9 p.m., Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Anna Robins, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Performances
"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Special events
Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport
Central States Fair
Kool Deadwood Nites
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5
Live music
Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
MONDAY, AUG. 27
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Live music
Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex, Deadwood
Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
TUESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Live music
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Highway Companion — Tom Petty Tribute Band, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City