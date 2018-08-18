HILLS HAPPENINGS

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Special events

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

Central States Fair

Minnilusa Historical Association Annual Potluck Picnic, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City. Bring a dish to share or a $10 donation.

Flower & Flame Presents: Strange Magic “Tales from the Arabian Nights," 2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Wags and Waves, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Jimmy Hilton Pool, Sioux Park, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis

Family Fun Day: Deep in a Cave, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Kirsten Thien Band with Deloria, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Jalan Crossland and The Two Tracks, 5 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20 in advance, $25 at the door