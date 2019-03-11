HILLS HAPPENINGS

Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

What I Meant to Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $8 students

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Special events

Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, Rapid City

Spring Fling Craft/Vendor Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Dublin Dash 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race, O'Harra Stadium, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of race

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7