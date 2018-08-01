 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

Special events

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 2

Special events

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, Pow Wow Grounds, Pine Ridge

Coffee with Planners, 9 a.m., City/School Administration Center, Rapid City

Community Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Learning Forum - "Black Elk Peak Revealed," 4 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors,

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Presentation by Luke 'Strider' Jordan, 6 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

The Georgia Satellites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

American Hitmen, 8 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

FRIDAY, AUG. 3

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, Pow Wow Grounds, Pine Ridge

Hill City First Friday Festival, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Firehouse Smokejumper Station

First Friday Vignettes: Klezmer Five, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Tomorrow's Story: An Evening with Freedoms Journey, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Rapid City, $45

Star Gazing, 8:30 p.m., Black Hills Astronomical Society Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

American Hitmen, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Emerging Artists Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 6 p.m., Silver Dollar Saloon, Hill City

Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Charlie Brechtel, 7 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Retrovales, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Trucker Radio and Damien Gunn, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

Adelitas Way, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Pop Evil, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Black Stone Cherry, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Butte/Lawrence County Fair, Nisland

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, Pow Wow Grounds, Pine Ridge

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

First Saturday Brunch — Bees and Our Environment, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5

Wall Crawl, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wall

Bikes, Burgers & Brews with music by Crazy Woman Creek Band, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs

Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15 in advance, $20 day of show

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Bar Flies, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Alan & Carlene Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

10 Years, 8 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Red Sun Rising, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

35th & Taylor with opener Loose Change, 9 p.m., Wall Rodeo Arena, $10 in advance, $15 at the gate

Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Foreigner, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 5

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, Pow Wow Grounds, Pine Ridge

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Bar Flies, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

The Tyler Stokes Band and Zak Stokes, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Theory of a Deadman, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 6

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Movies Under the Stars: "The Emoji Movie," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Symbols, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Explorations in Songwriting with Hank Harris, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Rude Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Backpacker "Get out More" Tour, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Jade Monkey, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Rude Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with music by Elizabeth Knowles and Poppy Stevens (11:15 a.m. to noon), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Harley & the V-Twins, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Jade Monkey, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Eric Church, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Jade Monkey, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Crash Wagon, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

Fish Stories Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Lita Ford, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Kid Rock, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

