HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Special events

Central States Fair

Kiwanis Kids' Stuff Sale, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City

Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis

Rummage Sale, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Summer Movie Night: "Lady Bird," 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Black Hills Astronomical Society Star Gazing, 8 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Midwest Chanters Men's Chorus, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

WhiteWater Ramble, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $7 in advance, $10 day of show

DD & the Fayrohs, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Lonely Rangers, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Tally's Silver Spoon, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Artist Robinson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Bent, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

CJ Funk, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

Special events

Central States Fair

Kiwanis Kids' Stuff Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Black Hawk

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City, $7

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Back-to-School Vendor Shopping event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Naja Shriners Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street Spearfish

Presentation by Margie Rosario "DNA and Geneaology," 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis

Youth Dance Camp performance, 1 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Bob Grimm Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Lonely Rangers, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Tally's Silver Spoon, Rapid City

Dion Pride with openers Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 7 p.m., Homestake Opry House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $10 students

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Mike Lemay and Bob Morget, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

CJ Funk, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Special events

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

Central States Fair

Minnilusa Historical Association Annual Potluck Picnic, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City. Bring a dish to share or a $10 donation.

Flower & Flame Presents: Strange Magic “Tales from the Arabian Nights," 2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Wags and Waves, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Jimmy Hilton Pool, Sioux Park, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee, 1 p.m. parade, Alkali Road, Sturgis

Family Fun Day: Deep in a Cave, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., German Tent, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Kirsten Thien Band with Deloria, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Jalan Crossland and The Two Tracks, 5 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Steve Thorpe, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Ned LeDoux opening for Brothers Osborne, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 20

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Explorations in Songwriting with Hank Harris, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Movies Under the Stars: The Lion King, 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Frankie Ballard opening for Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Badger Sett Band performs “The Life and Music of Badger Clark,” 7 p.m., Tatanka Barn Theatre, State Game Lodge, Custer State Park

TUESDAY, AUG. 21

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

STEAM Cafe presents "Authentication & Anti-counterfeiting for Lakota Arts and Crafts: A Cultural Heritage Science Approach," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Midland, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Elaine Romero-Douglas, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Trucker Radio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Special events

Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Open House Meeting for Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rocky Point Warehouse, Belle Fourche

Presentation by Shawn Walters, 6:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Sponsored by Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club.

Harry Potter Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Highway Call Band, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Layla with Twenty-One 20, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Special events

Central States Fair, Rapid City

Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood

Wine, Brew and Barbecue, Hill City

Opening Reception: Northern Plains Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Highway Companions, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Luke Olson, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Black Hills Bluegrass  Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Randi Burkhardt Band, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

"Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs

