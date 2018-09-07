 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

Founders Award recipient

Former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett, shown here with Sen. George and Eleanor McGovern during the aftermath of the 1972 Rapid City flood, will receive the 2018 Catholic Social Services Founders Award at the CSS annual meeting on Sept. 9, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Call CSS at 348-6086 for tickets. 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Rummage Sale Fundraiser Sneak Peek, 6-9 p.m., St. Thomas More High School Cafeteria, Rapid City, $5

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sequoia Crosswhite, 5-7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Startz & Endz, 5 p.m., Manuel Brother's Park, Lead

Emerging Artists Open Mic Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

Rummage Sale Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. bag sale, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. make an offer, St. Thomas More High School Cafeteria, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St., Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation on World War II in Eastern Europe - Then & Now.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.

West Boulevard Block Party, 4-8 p.m., Rapid City

Climb for a Cure (for Parkinson's), 5-8 p.m., Founders Park, Rapid City, $20

Live music

Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Special events

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5

Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Catholic Social Services Annual Meeting Brunch, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $20

Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Library

Lip Sync Battle, 1-3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Live music

Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2-6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Special events

After School Adventures: Back to School with Harry Potter, 2:50-3:50 p.m., Rapid City Public Library North in General Beadle School

Coordinated Public Transit Open House, 5-7 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Songs & Stories of the American West with Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, 6:30 p.m., Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyo.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Special events

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Little Owl Tuesdays: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Story Time & Crafts with Jane, 10:15 a.m., RCPL downtown

Coordinated Public Transit Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Trinity Lutheran Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be John Ligtenberg of Love INC.

Rapid City Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Katherine Jacobson will speak about the upcoming R.C. Kennel Club Dog Show.

CHAOS Kids Curiosity Club: LEGO® Robotics, 3-4:30 p.m., RCPL downtown

Adult Hands-on: Grapefruit Mint DIY Shower Steamers, 6:30-8 p.m., RCPL downtown

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Special events

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Votes For Women: 100 Years of Women's Suffrage in South Dakota, 4 p.m., King Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Baby Bumblebee Thursdays Story Time: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Teen FAN-tastic Crafternoon: Adventure Time, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid Ctiy Public Library downtown

Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4-8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Book to Film Movie Night: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 6:30 p.m., RCPL downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20

Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

