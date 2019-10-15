HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, OCT. 15
Special events
Vendor Bingo Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City, $5
STEAM Cafe, "Life After Death: Ecological Impacts of Animal Decomposition," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Adult Hands-on: Handmade Beadwork with Terra Houska, 6-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Cambria String Band, 7 p.m., Ramada Summerset, Piedmont
Performances
The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told, 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Fall Luncheon and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Rapid City, $7. Bake sale proceeds to support Al Alhi Episcopal Hospital in Gaza.
Lunch & Learn: Red Ribbon Skirt Society — Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
National Fossil Day Celebration, 2-4 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City
Empty Bowls, 5-7 p.m., Deadwood Social Club, $10
Hunting Film Tour, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $5 children. Proceeds to be distributed among cause supported by the Black Hills Sportsmen's Club.
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Live music
Bradford Loomis, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Performances
"The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Special events
Job Skills Series: Professionalism at Work, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Rummage Sale, 4-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Norbeck Society – Valerie Naylor on “Protecting Theodore Roosevelt’s Legacy in the Dakotas and Beyond” 5:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
1 Night Music Circus, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10-$45
Queen Machine, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $19-$39
Performances
"The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Special events
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Turtle Soup, "Spokane and Points in Between," presented by Gary "Doc" Kuchar, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors
History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Spooktacular Carnival, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center
Paranormal Investigations, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m., Adams House, Deadwood, $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800
Book to Film Movie Night: Adrift, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
TJ Ellis, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $20
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Flannel, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Performances
Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30
"The Penelopiad" by the BHCT Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Special events
Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City
Helpline Center Volunteer Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Western Dakota Technical Institute Event Center, Rapid City
Walk for Freedom Rapid City, 9 a.m. to noon, Main Street Square, Rapid City
First United Methodist Women's Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Canyon Elementary School, Rapid City
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jewel Cave ribbon cutting event, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer
Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, 4 tickets/$1
National Earth Science Week "Carbon Travels", 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Makers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Teen Beaded Spider Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Quilt Show program "Bed Turning," 2 p.m., Sturgis Public Library
Ladies of the Black Hawk Community Church Soup & Sandwich Supper, Craft and Bake Sale, 4-7 p.m.
Gallantly Forward Gala, 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35 in advance
Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800
Fall Harvest Festival, 5:30 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $6 children
Pies Plus, 7 p.m., Youth & Family Services, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Passages Living.
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jambonz Deux, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $36-$66
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"No Body to Murder" (children's comedy play), 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 adults
The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50
"Alice in Wonderland," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.
Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30
"The Penelopiad" by the BHCT Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
Special events
Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Masonic Center, Rapid City, $7
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
All-You-Can-Eat Hobo Stew, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center, $7. Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis fundraiser for local youth projects.
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Live music
Guest recital, Tobias Greenhaigh, operatic baritone, 2:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Danny Dash Andrews: Michael Jackson Tribute, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20-$50
Performances
"No Body to Murder" (children's comedy play), 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 adults
"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Special events
Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation on "Seeing and Imaging the Night Sky."
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
Special events
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Darcie Gentry, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City
Performances
Ballroom Dance Company presents "Come Alive", 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $18
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Special events
Fossil Fright Night, 6-9 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $3.52 or three cans of food
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Myke Bogan, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City, $12-$15
Performances
The Snow Queen, 4 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Special events
Ghost of a Halloween with Black Hills Storytellers, 7 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Snow Queen, 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Special events
Wag 'n' Walk Fun Run/Walk, 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race, Herrmann Park, Belle Fourche, $20 in advance, $30 day of race
Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Martin's Village, Rapid City
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City
VFW Auxiliary Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 420 Main St., Rapid City
Craft & Supply Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
Black Hills Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Night at the Booseum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Scare in the Square, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat, 3:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
An Evening with Kimberly Kaye, 7 p.m., Pat's Place, Hot Springs, $10, RSVP 891-8148
Symphonic Space Odyssey presented by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Common Law, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
River Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
Misunderstood Monsters, noon and 3 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
The Snow Queen, 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5
Hoedown Party with costume and pumpkin decorating contests, 1:30-3 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $5
Dakota Choral Union presents "Women of Note," 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $15 adults, $5 children
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
MONDAY, OCT. 28
Special events
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
Special events
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
Special events
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
Special events
Decory's Haunt, 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Live music
Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Performances
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Special events
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Special events
Bazaar and Pie Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pinedale Elementary School, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City
Bazaar and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Show N' Sell, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City
Nancy Ashley's Creative Arts Open House, 2-5 p.m., 4022 Calle Baja, Rapid City
Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $9 adults, $5 children
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
Special events
Pancake Feed Fundraiser, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Fire Department
Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kadoka City Auditorium
MONDAY, NOV. 4
Special events
Legislative Field Hearing on Hemp Production and Ag Land Taxation, 4 p.m., Wall Drugstore
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
Special events
Zonta Club of the Black Hills Celebrating 100 Years of Women's Voting Rights, 5:30-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Special events
The Authentic Illusionist, Jay Owenhouse, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
Special events
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hale Hall, Whitewood
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westhills Village, Rapid City
Rock, Mineral and Fossil Identification Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City
Live music
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
Special events
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
Performances
Brighton Beach Memoirs, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
Special events
Holiday Art Market, 4-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Special events
Lille Norge Fest, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Holiday Art Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City
Live music
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Performances
Brighton Beach Memoirs, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Special events
JuleFest 2019 Scandinavian Christmas Festival & Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Spearfish
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City