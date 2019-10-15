 Skip to main content
HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

Special events

Vendor Bingo Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City, $5

STEAM Cafe, "Life After Death: Ecological Impacts of Animal Decomposition," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City 

Adult Hands-on: Handmade Beadwork with Terra Houska, 6-7:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Cambria String Band, 7 p.m., Ramada Summerset, Piedmont

Performances

The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told, 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

Special events

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Fall Luncheon and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Rapid City, $7. Bake sale proceeds to support Al Alhi Episcopal Hospital in Gaza.

Lunch & Learn: Red Ribbon Skirt Society — Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

National Fossil Day Celebration, 2-4 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City

Empty Bowls, 5-7 p.m., Deadwood Social Club, $10

Hunting Film Tour, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $5 children. Proceeds to be distributed among cause supported by the Black Hills Sportsmen's Club.

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Bradford Loomis, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Performances

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Special events

Job Skills Series: Professionalism at Work, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Rummage Sale, 4-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Norbeck Society – Valerie Naylor on “Protecting Theodore Roosevelt’s Legacy in the Dakotas and Beyond” 5:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

1 Night Music Circus, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10-$45

Queen Machine, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $19-$39

Performances

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Special events

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Turtle Soup, "Spokane and Points in Between," presented by Gary "Doc" Kuchar, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors

History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library

Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Spooktacular Carnival, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center

Paranormal Investigations, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m., Adams House, Deadwood, $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800

Book to Film Movie Night: Adrift, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

TJ Ellis, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $20

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Flannel, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30

"The Penelopiad" by the BHCT Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Special events

Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City

Helpline Center Volunteer Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Western Dakota Technical Institute Event Center, Rapid City

Walk for Freedom Rapid City, 9 a.m. to noon, Main Street Square, Rapid City

First United Methodist Women's Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Canyon Elementary School, Rapid City

Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jewel Cave ribbon cutting event, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer

Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, 4 tickets/$1

National Earth Science Week "Carbon Travels", 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Makers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

Teen Beaded Spider Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Quilt Show program "Bed Turning," 2 p.m., Sturgis Public Library

Ladies of the Black Hawk Community Church Soup & Sandwich Supper, Craft and Bake Sale, 4-7 p.m.

Gallantly Forward Gala, 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35 in advance

Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800

Fall Harvest Festival, 5:30 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $6 children

Pies Plus, 7 p.m., Youth & Family Services, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Passages Living.

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jambonz Deux, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $36-$66

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"No Body to Murder" (children's comedy play), 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 adults

The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50

"Alice in Wonderland," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.

Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30

"The Penelopiad" by the BHCT Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Masonic Center, Rapid City, $7

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

All-You-Can-Eat Hobo Stew, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center, $7. Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis fundraiser for local youth projects.

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Live music

Guest recital, Tobias Greenhaigh, operatic baritone, 2:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Danny Dash Andrews: Michael Jackson Tribute, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20-$50

Performances

"No Body to Murder" (children's comedy play), 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 adults

"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Special events

Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation on "Seeing and Imaging the Night Sky."

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Special events

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Darcie Gentry, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Special events

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Performances

Ballroom Dance Company presents "Come Alive", 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $18

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Special events

Fossil Fright Night, 6-9 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $3.52 or three cans of food

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Myke Bogan, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City, $12-$15

Performances

The Snow Queen, 4 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Special events

Ghost of a Halloween with Black Hills Storytellers, 7 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Snow Queen, 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3

Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Special events

Wag 'n' Walk Fun Run/Walk, 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race, Herrmann Park, Belle Fourche, $20 in advance, $30 day of race

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Martin's Village, Rapid City

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, Rapid City

VFW Auxiliary Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 420 Main St., Rapid City

Craft & Supply Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vale Community Country Church

Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

Black Hills Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Night at the Booseum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Scare in the Square, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat, 3:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

An Evening with Kimberly Kaye, 7 p.m., Pat's Place, Hot Springs, $10, RSVP 891-8148

Symphonic Space Odyssey presented by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Common Law, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

River Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

Misunderstood Monsters, noon and 3 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

The Snow Queen, 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

Pinter on Politics, 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5

Hoedown Party with costume and pumpkin decorating contests, 1:30-3 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $5

Dakota Choral Union presents "Women of Note," 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $15 adults, $5 children 

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Special events

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

Special events

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Special events

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., VFW, Rapid City

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Special events

Decory's Haunt, 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Live music

Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Performances

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Special events

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Special events

Bazaar and Pie Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pinedale Elementary School, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City

Bazaar and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Show N' Sell, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City

Nancy Ashley's Creative Arts Open House, 2-5 p.m., 4022 Calle Baja, Rapid City

Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $9 adults, $5 children

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Searchers of the Black Death, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Special events

Pancake Feed Fundraiser, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Fire Department

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kadoka City Auditorium

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Special events

Legislative Field Hearing on Hemp Production and Ag Land Taxation, 4 p.m., Wall Drugstore

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Special events

Zonta Club of the Black Hills Celebrating 100 Years of Women's Voting Rights, 5:30-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Special events

The Authentic Illusionist, Jay Owenhouse, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Special events

Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hale Hall, Whitewood

Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westhills Village, Rapid City

Rock, Mineral and Fossil Identification Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City

Live music

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Special events

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

Performances

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Special events

Holiday Art Market, 4-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Special events

Lille Norge Fest, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City

Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Holiday Art Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Green Day's American Idiot, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Performances

Brighton Beach Memoirs, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Special events

JuleFest 2019 Scandinavian Christmas Festival & Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Spearfish

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

