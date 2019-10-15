HILLS HAPPENINGS

Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jewel Cave ribbon cutting event, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer

Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, 4 tickets/$1

National Earth Science Week "Carbon Travels", 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

Makers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

Teen Beaded Spider Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Quilt Show program "Bed Turning," 2 p.m., Sturgis Public Library

Ladies of the Black Hawk Community Church Soup & Sandwich Supper, Craft and Bake Sale, 4-7 p.m.

Gallantly Forward Gala, 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35 in advance