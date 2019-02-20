HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

{{featured_button_text}}

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

Special events

Lunch & Learn: Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft with Jody Gillaspie, noo, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 21

Special events

Salary Negotiation Skills "WorkSmart" Workshop, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Black Hills State University, Rapid City

Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee — The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Rapid City Society for Genealogical Research, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Rapid City. The program will be on Contemporary Military Records by Virginia Hanson, S.D. state archivist.

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

Special events

Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Masquerade Ball & Community Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Cokata Wiconi, Eagle ButteClub for Boys Social, 6:30 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Corb Lund with opener Branson Anderson, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Beat the Winter Blues, 7-9 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs, $5

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Wilt Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Outlaw Bar, Belle Fourche

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

Special events

Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Black Hills Wedding Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., former Sears location, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5

Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race

Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15

Friends of Custer County Search & Rescue Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed Fundraiser, 5 p.m. dinner and silent auction, 7 p.m. live auction, Laughing Water Restaurant, Crazy Horse Memorial

American Heart Association Heart Ball, 5:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner and program, 8 p.m. live auction, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Piano Extravaganza, 1 p.m., skylight area near Zales, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Bombs Blast, Pandemic, Speedkiller, PCP N Demons, Bonesaw, St. Adjacent, Mud the Cosmonaut, 6 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $8

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish 

James Van Nuys, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jambonz Deux, Rapid City

Black Hills Bluegrass Association Open Mic Night and Membership Drive, 7-8:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Granite Sun CD release party featuring Abby Someone, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Wilt Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Outlaw Bar, Belle Fourche

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

Special events

Rushmore Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Works, Rapid City, $7

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Sunday Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Live music

Trout Steak Revival, Back Porch, Spearfish, $10

MONDAY, FEB. 25

Special events

Speaker Series: Current trends in the online exploitation of children by Hollie Strand, forensic examiner, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

Author talk with Emily St. John Mandel, 7 p.m., Clare and Josef Meir Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play", 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater, Rapid City

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

Special events

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $35

Adult Hands-on: Cotton Fabric, Copper & Wood Magazine Holder, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

Special events

The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

Special events

Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

"We Believe in Kids" WellFully Fundraiser, 6 p.m. dinner with entertainment by the Pottery Family Ladies, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $75

Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rick Wells of Homestead Nursery in Belle Fourche.

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Special events

Home & Health Show, 1-6 p.m., Newell

Dahl Mountain Photo Competition Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. (6 p.m. awards presentation), Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel

Erica Merchant and Bonny Fleming Artist Reception, 6:30 p.m., Shaviq Gallery, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Special events

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Event Center, Western Dakota Technical Institute, Rapid City

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Deadwood Visitor Center

Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

Custer Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer Elementary School

Read Across America Day: Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library

Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5

Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood

Supper Fundraiser for Matt Harvey with live and silent auctions and music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys, 5 p.m., Interior Fire Station

Sapphires & Saddles Hospice Ball, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction, Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center, $65

Road 2 Destruction Tour, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5-8 p.m., Naja Shriner Center, Rapid City, $50Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Soup & Pie Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8 adults, $4 children

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Singing Doe Open Mic, 5:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Special events

Prom Dress Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the youth group.

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Cornerstone Celebrates banquet, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner and program, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $45

Live music

Singing Doe Workshop and Showcase, 10 a.m., Racing Magpie, Rapid City

Singing Does, 6 p.m., Harriet & Oak, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Live music

Indiana Wesleyan University Wind Ensemble, 10 a.m., First Wesleyan Church, Rapid City

Family Series: Beethoven's Wig Live, 2-4 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8

Singspiration/Hymn Sing, 5:30 p.m. pizza, 6:15 p.m. music, Freedom Church, Rapid City

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Special events

Speaker Series: Sex and the media, an evaluation of modern pop culture and sexual health by William Cockrell, instructor of behavioral sciences, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Special events

Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Special events

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Special events

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Live music

Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Special events

Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Special events

Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Special events

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, Spearfish, $5

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Special events

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Live music

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, Rapid City, $10 or $5 with canned good

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Live music

Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 day of show

Performances

The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Special events

High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

Special events

Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Performances

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Special events

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2

Live music

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Special events

Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Live music

BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Special events

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News