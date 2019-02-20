HILLS HAPPENINGS

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9-11 a.m., Erskine Building, Sturgis

Legislative Crackerbarrel, 9 a.m., Deadwood Visitor Center

Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

Custer Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer Elementary School

Read Across America Day: Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library

Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5

Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood

Supper Fundraiser for Matt Harvey with live and silent auctions and music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys, 5 p.m., Interior Fire Station