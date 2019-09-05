HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

Special events

Job Skills Series: Finding Job Opportunities with Laura Klapperich, noon to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Live music

Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Performances

Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Black Hills Polkapalooza, 4-10 p.m., Palmer Gulch Resort, Hill City, $5 

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Young Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Release From Quiet, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

"Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014

Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

First Responders Appreciation Event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary Volksmarch, 8-11 a.m. registration, 605-580-0268, $3 

Piedmont Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Public Library

Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City High School Gym

Once Upon a Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Run, walk or Crawl 0.5K Race, 11 a.m. Elks Lodge, Rapid City, $20 adults, $10 children. Proceeds to benefit service dog training.

Black Hills Polkapalooza, 4-10 p.m., Palmer Gulch Resort, Hill City, $5 

Sundance (Wyo.) Beer Festival, 4-9 p.m.

Symphony Hoedown — Family Friendly Fundraiser, 4:30-9 p.m., Bridger Steel Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

All In Freestyle Motocross Show, 4:30 p.m. gates open, 6:30 p.m. show, Deadwood Event Center

Live music

Young Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Gaslight, Rockerville

Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5

Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City High School Gym

Once Upon a Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Super Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Austin-Healey Club of America Conclave, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Deadwood

Disaster Awareness and Safety Day, noon to 4 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Public Library

We’ve Got Game! Board Games at the Library, 1-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Live music

Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

Special events

Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $5

Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Stevens High School Softball.

Live music

Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

Special events

Women's Network Business to Business Mixer, 4-8 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $16

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Night Ranger, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Special events

Job Skills Series: Social Media Etiquette with Laurinda Tapper, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

American Legion Post 33 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Fall Fun'd Fest, 5-8 p.m., Lamphere Ranch Campground, Sturgis

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Comedian Lewis Black, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring Big Sam's Funky Nation, The Yawpers and Frogleg, 5 p.m.

Hill City Slickers, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

"Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

5K Run/Walk & Community Unity Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

South Dakota Military History Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air and Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker is Arley Fadness.

Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to benefit Children's Museum of the Black Hills.

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Hilltober Fest, noon to 8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Square Dance Festival, 1:30 a.m., Hermosa School Gym

Memorial Butterfly Release, 4 p.m., Shelter 1, Canyon Lake Park, Rapid City

MDA Muscle Walk, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals & JG Band, Dragondeer, Hillstomp, Kind Country and My 2nd Rodeo, noon

Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer

Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veteran Club

Rapid City Concert Association presents Annie Moses Band, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Few Miles South, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

Black Veil Burlesque presents Bad Wolf Cabaret, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Special events

Telescope Talk & Stargazing, 7 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Special events

Newell Ram Show & Sale, 9 a.m., wool show at 10 a.m.

Preservation Thursday presents A Friendship of the West: Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Special events

Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home 130th Anniversary Parade, 9:30 a.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs

Newell Ram Show & Sale, 11 a.m. sheep sale

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Deacon Blu 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Special events

5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run, Founders Park, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Rummage Sale (holiday and craft supplies), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City. Proceeds used to purchase gifts for the Forgotten at Christmas.

Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish

AgriCulture on the Square, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

DAV Membership Party, noon to 4 p.m., 101 E. Madision St., Rapid City

Live music

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer

Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Randy McCallister, 6:30 p.m., Ultimate Party Barn, 8084 Erickson Ranch Road, Rapid City, 

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish

Comedian Bill Engvall, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Live music

David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Special events

Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

Julie Lee & The White Rose Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Special events

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish

Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Live music

Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Live music

Jupiter Quartet Presented by Black Hills Chamber Music Society, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 senior, $5 student

Performances

Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Special events

Stand for the Land! Concert & Silent Auction, 6-8:30 p.m., Spearfish City Park Pavilion. A fundraiser for Booth Society, Inc. land purchase.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Special events

South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood

Performances

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Special events

South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood

Live music

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Performances

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Special events

South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood

Live music

Pianist Pierce Emate, 2-4 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, $10 adults, $5 students

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Performances

X is for Zebra! 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Live music

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Burlap Wolf King, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

Performances

X is for Zebra! 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Special events

History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Special events

Ghost of a Halloween with Black Hills Storytellers, 7 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Special events

Black Hills Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

