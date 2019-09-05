HILLS HAPPENINGS

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Job Skills Series: Finding Job Opportunities with Laura Klapperich, noon to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Live music
Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Performances
Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Black Hills Polkapalooza, 4-10 p.m., Palmer Gulch Resort, Hill City, $5
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Young Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Release From Quiet, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
"Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014
Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
First Responders Appreciation Event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary Volksmarch, 8-11 a.m. registration, 605-580-0268, $3
Piedmont Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Public Library
Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City High School Gym
Once Upon a Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Run, walk or Crawl 0.5K Race, 11 a.m. Elks Lodge, Rapid City, $20 adults, $10 children. Proceeds to benefit service dog training.
Black Hills Polkapalooza, 4-10 p.m., Palmer Gulch Resort, Hill City, $5
Sundance (Wyo.) Beer Festival, 4-9 p.m.
Symphony Hoedown — Family Friendly Fundraiser, 4:30-9 p.m., Bridger Steel Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
All In Freestyle Motocross Show, 4:30 p.m. gates open, 6:30 p.m. show, Deadwood Event Center
Live music
Young Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Gaslight, Rockerville
Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Nunsense, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Woodburn Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City, $5
Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City High School Gym
Once Upon a Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Super Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Austin-Healey Club of America Conclave, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Deadwood
Disaster Awareness and Safety Day, noon to 4 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Public Library
We’ve Got Game! Board Games at the Library, 1-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Live music
Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10, Deadwood
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
Special events
Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $5
Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Stevens High School Softball.
Live music
Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
Special events
Women's Network Business to Business Mixer, 4-8 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $16
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Night Ranger, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Job Skills Series: Social Media Etiquette with Laurinda Tapper, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
American Legion Post 33 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Fall Fun'd Fest, 5-8 p.m., Lamphere Ranch Campground, Sturgis
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Comedian Lewis Black, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring Big Sam's Funky Nation, The Yawpers and Frogleg, 5 p.m.
Hill City Slickers, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
"Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
5K Run/Walk & Community Unity Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
South Dakota Military History Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air and Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker is Arley Fadness.
Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to benefit Children's Museum of the Black Hills.
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Hilltober Fest, noon to 8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Square Dance Festival, 1:30 a.m., Hermosa School Gym
Memorial Butterfly Release, 4 p.m., Shelter 1, Canyon Lake Park, Rapid City
MDA Muscle Walk, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals & JG Band, Dragondeer, Hillstomp, Kind Country and My 2nd Rodeo, noon
Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer
Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veteran Club
Rapid City Concert Association presents Annie Moses Band, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Few Miles South, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
Black Veil Burlesque presents Bad Wolf Cabaret, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
Special events
Telescope Talk & Stargazing, 7 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
Special events
Newell Ram Show & Sale, 9 a.m., wool show at 10 a.m.
Preservation Thursday presents A Friendship of the West: Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Special events
Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home 130th Anniversary Parade, 9:30 a.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Newell Ram Show & Sale, 11 a.m. sheep sale
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Deacon Blu 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Special events
5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run, Founders Park, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Rummage Sale (holiday and craft supplies), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City. Proceeds used to purchase gifts for the Forgotten at Christmas.
Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish
AgriCulture on the Square, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
DAV Membership Party, noon to 4 p.m., 101 E. Madision St., Rapid City
Live music
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer
Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Randy McCallister, 6:30 p.m., Ultimate Party Barn, 8084 Erickson Ranch Road, Rapid City,
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish
Comedian Bill Engvall, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
Live music
David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
Special events
Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
Julie Lee & The White Rose Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Special events
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish
Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Live music
Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
Live music
Jupiter Quartet Presented by Black Hills Chamber Music Society, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 senior, $5 student
Performances
Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
Special events
Stand for the Land! Concert & Silent Auction, 6-8:30 p.m., Spearfish City Park Pavilion. A fundraiser for Booth Society, Inc. land purchase.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Special events
South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood
Performances
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Special events
South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood
Live music
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Performances
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
Special events
South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood
Live music
Pianist Pierce Emate, 2-4 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, $10 adults, $5 students
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Performances
X is for Zebra! 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
Live music
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Burlap Wolf King, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Performances
X is for Zebra! 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Special events
History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Special events
Ghost of a Halloween with Black Hills Storytellers, 7 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Special events
Black Hills Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City