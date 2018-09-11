HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11
Special events
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Little Owl Tuesdays: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Story Time & Crafts with Jane, 10:15 a.m., RCPL downtown
Black Hills Retired School Personnel meeting with guest speaker Wes Shelton, 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City
Coordinated Public Transit Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Trinity Lutheran Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be John Ligtenberg of Love INC.
Rapid City Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Katherine Jacobson will speak about the upcoming R.C. Kennel Club Dog Show.
CHAOS Kids Curiosity Club: LEGO Robotics, 3-4:30 p.m., RCPL downtown
Adult Hands-on: Grapefruit Mint DIY Shower Steamers, 6:30-8 p.m., RCPL downtown
American Legion Auxiliary bingo: 6:30 p.m. early birds, 7 p.m. regular, American Legion Post on East St. Patrick, Rapid City.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Votes For Women: 100 Years of Women's Suffrage in South Dakota, 4 p.m., King Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Baby Bumblebee Thursdays Story Time: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Community Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser. 6-8 p.m., with music by Crow, 8:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Faculty Recital featuring Christopher Hahn, Symeon Waseen and the Black Hills Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Teen FAN-tastic Crafternoon: Adventure Time, 3:30-5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4-8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Book to Film Movie Night: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 6:30 p.m., RCPL downtown
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, 4 p.m., Deadwood, $20
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Wharton Challenge 5K Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City, $20
Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belle Fourche Community Hall
Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to support the Children’s Museum of the Black Hills.
Our Downtown: Belle Fourche through the Decades Opening Reception, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tri-State Museum
Fall Flavors Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche
Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $10
Le Belle Marche', 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche
Aging Gracefully Expo, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City
Electric Vehicles: The Future is Here presentation by Rapid City Sustainability Committee, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pennington County 4-H Extension Building, Rapid City
Salute to Ellsworth Community Celebration, 4-9 p.m., Box Elder City Hall grounds
Black Hills Chapter Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Elm Springs Hall Fundraiser Dance & Chili Contest, 6:30 p.m., with music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys Ban at 8 p.m.
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring Camp Comfort, Horeshoes & Hand Grenades, Joe Molland's Badfinger, Larkin Poe, Rev. Horton Heat, Magic Giant and Here Come the Mummies, noon, Deadwood, $40
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alan Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Lost Cabin Brewery, Rapid City, 4:00-8:00. No admission charge
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SUNDAY, SEPT. 16
Special events
Family Fun Day -- Light and Color, 10-11:30 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2
Live music
Kiev (Ukraine) Symphony and Chorus, 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City
MONDAY, SEPT. 17
Special events
Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.
Live music
Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $10 in advance, $15 at the door
TUESDAY, SEPT. 18
Special events
Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City
Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City
ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Live music
The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Jessica Lechner, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 20
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!