HILLS HAPPENINGS

Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to support the Children’s Museum of the Black Hills.

Our Downtown: Belle Fourche through the Decades Opening Reception, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tri-State Museum

Fall Flavors Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $10

Le Belle Marche', 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Events Center, Belle Fourche

Aging Gracefully Expo, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City

Electric Vehicles: The Future is Here presentation by Rapid City Sustainability Committee, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pennington County 4-H Extension Building, Rapid City

Salute to Ellsworth Community Celebration, 4-9 p.m., Box Elder City Hall grounds

Black Hills Chapter Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Elm Springs Hall Fundraiser Dance & Chili Contest, 6:30 p.m., with music by The Sad & Lonesome Boys Ban at 8 p.m.