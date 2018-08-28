HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, AUG. 28

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

RC Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Tom Allen will speak about the dangers to honeybee colonies.

Live music

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis

Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Book Signing and Presentation with James Fuller, 7 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Mark Williams, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Les Animaux Charity Art Show Gala, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Art Expressions Gallery, Custer

Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City

Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City

Live music

American Songbook, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

James Van Nuys, 5 p.m., Denial South Dakota, Custer

Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Johnny Hasting, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City

James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Special events

Sturgis Mustang Rally

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Live music

Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Special events

Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat

Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

Special events

Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Special events

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sequoia Crosswhite, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Special events

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9:30 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation by Ray and Josephine Cowdery.

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym

605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10

Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.

Live music

Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City

James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis

Lip Sync Battle, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Live music

Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Special events

Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

