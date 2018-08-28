HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, AUG. 28
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
RC Kiwanis, noon, Golden Corral, Rapid City. Tom Allen will speak about the dangers to honeybee colonies.
Live music
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
My 2nd Rodeo, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street, Sturgis
Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Book Signing and Presentation with James Fuller, 7 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Mark Williams, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City
Les Animaux Charity Art Show Gala, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Art Expressions Gallery, Custer
Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
American Songbook, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
James Van Nuys, 5 p.m., Denial South Dakota, Custer
Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City
Johnny Hasting, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, 8 a.m. to noon registration, east of Custer
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Special events
Sturgis Mustang Rally
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Live music
Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Special events
Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Labor Day Rally Picnic and Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Storybook Island Shelter, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Live music
Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sequoia Crosswhite, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park
South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9:30 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation by Ray and Josephine Cowdery.
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.
Live music
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
James Van Nuys and Carrie Bartsch, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Lip Sync Battle, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Live music
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!