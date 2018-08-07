HILLS HAPPENINGS

TUESDAY, AUG. 7

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City

Backpacker "Get out More" Tour, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Jade Monkey, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Van Nuys, Bartsch, and Fahey, 3 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Company, Custer

Wild Earp and the Free For Alls, 4 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

The Rude Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with music by Elizabeth Knowles and Poppy Stevens (11:15 a.m. to noon), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Harley & the V-Twins, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Van Nuys, Bartsch, and Fahey, 3 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Company, Custer

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Jade Monkey, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Garage Boys, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Eric Church, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

THURSDAY, AUG. 9

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair

Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont

Bingo, 7 p.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Jade Monkey, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Crash Wagon, 6 p.m., Seventh Street, Rapid City

Fish Stories: Stretching the Truth, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Paul Peterson Sixties Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Lita Ford, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Kid Rock, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Saving Abel, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

Special events

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Joe Santana, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Garage Boys, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Emerging Artists Open Mic, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Paul Peterson Sixties Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Them Vibes, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Rich McCready with Male Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place, Rapid City

Feedback, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

John Kay & Steppenwolf, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Insane Clown Posse, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Shoot to Thrill, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Custer County Fair, Hermosa

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St.

Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be Mary Piper.

Beers & Ears American Legion Fundraiser, Hermosa

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., TREA, Rapid City

Live music

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Shuffle, 1 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Brandon Sprague acoustic, 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Tie Dye Volcano, 5 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Randy McAllister with Duane Mark, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20 in advance, $25 day of show

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Bob Grimm Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center, Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Queensryche, 8 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Shoot to Thrill, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

In This Moment, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis

Chevelle, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Jasmine Cain, 11 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

Performances

Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

SUNDAY, AUG. 12

Special events

78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Custer County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, noon to 3 p.m. car show, Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa

Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5

[Love]² Bridal Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20

"The Game's Afoot," 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

MONDAY, AUG. 13

Special events

Movies Under the Stars: "Despicable Me 3," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Live music

The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12

Performances

"The Game's Afoot," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children

