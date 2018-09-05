HILLS HAPPENINGS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Rapid City Building Board Open House on the 2018 International Code Adoption Proposal, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., West River Electric, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Vanessa Silverman, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Special events
Parking Meter Pilot Project Public Meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
Special events
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sequoia Crosswhite, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Startz & Endz, 5 p.m., Manuel Brother's Park, Lead
Emerging Artists Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St., Rapid City
First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park
Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library
South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation on World War II in Eastern Europe - Then & Now.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder
Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Fall Square Dance Festival, 1:30 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
Art on the Wing Fundraiser, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit the Raptor Center's building project.
West Boulevard Block Party, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rapid City
Climb for a Cure (for Parkinson's), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Founders Park, Rapid City, $20
Live music
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
James Van Nuys, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Brandon Sprague Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
Special events
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5
Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Rush No More RV Resort and Campground Cruise In, Pleasant Valley Road, Sturgis
Catholic Social Services Annual Meeting Brunch, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $20
Book Sale, noon to 3 p.m., Hill City Library
Lip Sync Battle, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Live music
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
MONDAY, SEPT. 10
Special events
After School Adventures: Back to School with Harry Potter, 2:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Rapid City Public Library North in General Beadle School
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion, Rapid City
Live music
Songs & Stories of the American West with Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, 6:30 p.m., Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyo.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 11
Special events
Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Little Owl Tuesdays: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Story Time & Crafts with Jane, 10:15 a.m., RCPL downtown
Trinity Lutheran Salad Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be John Ligtenberg of Love INC.
CHAOS Kids Curiosity Club: LEGO® Robotics, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., RCPL downtown
Adult Hands-on: Grapefruit Mint DIY Shower Steamers, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., RCPL downtown
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Special events
Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Votes For Women: 100 Years of Women's Suffrage in South Dakota, 4 p.m., King Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Live music
The Cody Blackbird Band, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jon Wayne and The Pain with openers High Rise and New Sound Underground, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Special events
Baby Bumblebee Thursdays Story Time: Pets are the Best, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Western Gem & Mineral Society, 7 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Frank Garcia.
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Special events
Teen FAN-tastic Crafternoon: Adventure Time, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid Ctiy Public Library downtown
Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Book to Film Movie Night: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 6:30 p.m., RCPL downtown
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Rimrock Community Center, Rapid City
Live music
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
