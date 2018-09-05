HILLS HAPPENINGS

Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City

Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St., Rapid City

First Responders Appreciation Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park

Hill City Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Middle School Gym, $5

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City Library

South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Presentation on World War II in Eastern Europe - Then & Now.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YFS Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

Once Upon A Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Music & Movement: Blast Off to Space, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Sturgis Supermoto race, Main Street, Sturgis