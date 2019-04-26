HILLS HAPPENINGS

FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Black Hills Dance Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Turtle Soup: Tom O'Day and the Hole in the Wall Gang, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
History at High Noon, Sturgis Community Center, Theresa Looby and DuWayne Hayes will present their program on “Kiwanis and The Food Pantry.”
Best of the West Juried High School Art Show Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m., 6 p.m. awards presentation, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Rapid City Area Schools Facilities Task Force Community Forum, 6-7:30 p.m., North Middle School cafeteria, Rapid City
Black Hills Storytellers & French Creek Folk, 7 p.m., Custer County Library
Emerging Artist Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $15, $10 members, $5 students
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Inspire: An Energizing and Stirring Musical Extravaganza with special guests Black Hills Dance Centre, 7 p.m., Spearfish High School Auditorium
Spring Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Strange Daze, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
The Ginstrings, 9 p.m., Backporch, Spearfish, $10
Performances
Eddie Clay Legacy "Secrets of the Sinkhole" Murder Mystery, 6-10 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $50
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Special events
Walk Like MADD 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City, $20
Rapid City Woodworkers Association Annual Woodworking Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knecht Home Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Rod & Gun Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rod & Gun Clubhouse, Lead
Spring Fling Home & Garden Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs, $1
Black Hills Dance Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Thrivent Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Leisure Park, Summerset
Black Hills National Cemetery Vietnam Memorial Dedication, 10 a.m., near Sturgis
Earth Day Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walter Taylor 4-H Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Benefit for Dona Gilge (spaghetti lunch, silent auction, bake sale), noon to 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City
Screening of "Living Beyond Suicide Through Divine Mercy," 1 p.m., New Underwood Community Center, $5
Black Hills Raptor Center Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 4-7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $7
Live music
Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
Two Bulls Jam Session, 7 p.m., Racing Magpie, Rapid City
Inspire: An Energizing and Stirring Musical Extravaganza with special guests Black Hills Dance Centre, 7 p.m., Spearfish High School Auditorium
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Gaslight, Rockerville
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Academy of Dance Arts presents "Candyland," 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
Academy of Dance Arts presents "Game On!," 6 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
Special events
Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction, 8 a.m. to noon, VFW, Rapid City. A benefit for Super Dogs for Super Heroes.
Donate Life 5K Run/Walk, noon registration, 1 p.m. run/walk, Founders Park Pavilion, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Bells of the Hills presents "Rags to Riches," 2 p.m., South Canyon Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Pegie Douglas & The Badger Sett Band, 2 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10
New Horizons Band and Guys and Gals Chorus, 2 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 seniors 62-older, $5 students, $2 eighth grade-younger
Performances
The Curious Savage, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
MONDAY, APRIL 29
Special events
Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 22, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
Special events
Ward 5 Public Forum, 3-4:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 22, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City
Public Meeting on Downtown Parking Ordinances, 5-6:30 p.m., City Hall, Rapid City
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City
Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Rummage, Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Community Church
Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City
Rummage Sale and Lunch, 8-11 a.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City ($2 bag sale)
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center
Rockerville Community Club Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23776 Golden Hills Drive, Rapid City
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Graduation, 9 a.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.
Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 to $30
Argyle Volunteer Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12000 Mountain Lion Lane, Custer County
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Special events
Black Hills Film Festival
Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City
Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Live music
Julio Iglesias Jr. Timeless Tour, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Performances
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
TUESDAY, MAY 7
Live music
Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 9
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Special events
Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance
Performances
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Special events
Black Hills Coin and Stamp Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish Senior Center
Western Dakota Technical Institute Graduation, 10 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Show 'n' Sell Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City
Benefit for Sherri Ivey, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Rapid City
Live music
Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast and Destination, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5
Live music
Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
MONDAY, MAY 13
Live music
Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Live music
Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Live music
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Special events
Tesla Road Trip Rally, 5-7 p.m. on display, Mount Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand'
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Special events
Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Live music
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Live music
Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Performances
Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 23
Special events
Book Signing with Carol Armbrust, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Public Library
Live music
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Reverend Doctor, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Special events
Book Signing with Theodore C Van Alst, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City
Live music
Jessica Eve, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Special events
Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Live music
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
THURSDAY, MAY 30
Live music
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Nick Linn & Josh Marquis Duo, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Live music
Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Live music
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Live music
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Special events
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Live music
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Live music
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
