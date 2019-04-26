HILLS HAPPENINGS

HILLS HAPPENINGS

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Special events

Black Hills Dance Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Turtle Soup: Tom O'Day and the Hole in the Wall Gang, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

History at High Noon, Sturgis Community Center, Theresa Looby and DuWayne Hayes will present their program on “Kiwanis and The Food Pantry.”

Best of the West Juried High School Art Show Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m.,  6 p.m. awards presentation, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Rapid City Area Schools Facilities Task Force Community Forum, 6-7:30 p.m., North Middle School cafeteria, Rapid City

Black Hills Storytellers & French Creek Folk, 7 p.m., Custer County Library

Emerging Artist Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $15, $10 members, $5 students

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Inspire: An Energizing and Stirring Musical Extravaganza with special guests Black Hills Dance Centre, 7 p.m., Spearfish High School Auditorium

Spring Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Strange Daze, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

The Ginstrings, 9 p.m., Backporch, Spearfish, $10

Performances

Eddie Clay Legacy "Secrets of the Sinkhole" Murder Mystery, 6-10 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $50

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Special events

Walk Like MADD 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City, $20

Rapid City Woodworkers Association Annual Woodworking Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knecht Home Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Rod & Gun Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rod & Gun Clubhouse, Lead

Spring Fling Home & Garden Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs, $1

Black Hills Dance Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Thrivent Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Leisure Park, Summerset

Black Hills National Cemetery Vietnam Memorial Dedication, 10 a.m., near Sturgis

Earth Day Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walter Taylor 4-H Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Benefit for Dona Gilge (spaghetti lunch, silent auction, bake sale), noon to 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City

Screening of "Living Beyond Suicide Through Divine Mercy," 1 p.m., New Underwood Community Center, $5

Black Hills Raptor Center Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 4-7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $7

Live music

Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

Two Bulls Jam Session, 7 p.m., Racing Magpie, Rapid City

Inspire: An Energizing and Stirring Musical Extravaganza with special guests Black Hills Dance Centre, 7 p.m., Spearfish High School Auditorium

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Gaslight, Rockerville

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Academy of Dance Arts presents "Candyland," 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

Academy of Dance Arts presents "Game On!," 6 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Special events

Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction, 8 a.m. to noon, VFW, Rapid City. A benefit for Super Dogs for Super Heroes.

Donate Life 5K Run/Walk, noon registration, 1 p.m. run/walk, Founders Park Pavilion, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Bells of the Hills presents "Rags to Riches," 2 p.m., South Canyon Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Pegie Douglas & The Badger Sett Band, 2 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10

New Horizons Band and Guys and Gals Chorus, 2 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 seniors 62-older, $5 students, $2 eighth grade-younger

Performances

The Curious Savage, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Special events

Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

Cribbage, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 22, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Special events

Ward 5 Public Forum, 3-4:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 22, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City

Public Meeting on Downtown Parking Ordinances, 5-6:30 p.m., City Hall, Rapid City

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City

Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Rummage, Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Community Church

Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City

Rummage Sale and Lunch, 8-11 a.m., South Park UCC Church, Rapid City ($2 bag sale)

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center

Rockerville Community Club Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23776 Golden Hills Drive, Rapid City

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Graduation, 9 a.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.

Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 to $30

Argyle Volunteer Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12000 Mountain Lion Lane, Custer County

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Special events

Black Hills Film Festival

Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City

Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Live music

Julio Iglesias Jr. Timeless Tour, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Performances

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Live music

Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Special events

Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance

Performances

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Special events

Black Hills Coin and Stamp Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spearfish Senior Center

Western Dakota Technical Institute Graduation, 10 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Show 'n' Sell Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City

Benefit for Sherri Ivey, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Rapid City

Live music

Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast and Destination, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Oliver! 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center, $5

Live music

Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Oliver! 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

MONDAY, MAY 13

Live music

Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Live music

Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Live music

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Special events

Tesla Road Trip Rally, 5-7 p.m. on display, Mount Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand'

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Special events

Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Live music

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Live music

Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Performances

Noises Off, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Special events

Book Signing with Carol Armbrust, 5-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Public Library

Live music

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Reverend Doctor, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Special events

Book Signing with Theodore C Van Alst, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City

Live music

Jessica Eve, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Special events

Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Live music

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Live music

Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Nick Linn & Josh Marquis Duo, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Live music

Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Live music

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Live music

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Special events

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Live music

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Live music

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

 

