Post 22 Baseball, Rapid City's American Legion baseball team, will host its annual Black Hills Works recognition day this weekend.

The game starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium. The Hardhats will play against Yankton Post 12.

Special guests from Special Olympics will join the pre-game lineup, and one member of Special Olympics will throw the first pitch.

