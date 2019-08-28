Rapid City woman publishes book for wives of law enforcement officers

Rapid City woman publishes book for wives of law enforcement officers

Moments of Truth

A Rapid City woman will be part of a meet-and-greet event this weekend, signing copies of the book she wrote for wives of law enforcement officers.

Jessica Kay Mertz will be available to sign copies of her book, "Moments of Truth: An Inspirational Journey for Wives of Law Enforcement Officers," during an author session from 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Books a Million in Rapid City. 

The book was published by Westbow Press in July. Mertz's husband is a Rapid City Police officer and a member of the South Dakota National Guard Military Police, according to her book biography. 

