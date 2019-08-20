 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Record your life stories at Thus Far writing workshop

  • Updated
Now is your chance to start recording your stories onto paper. Thus Far life writing workshop uses prompts and sensory experiences to help you remember and record the significant events in your life.

The workshop includes two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 at On Common Ground, 610 Saint Francis St. Participants should plan to attend both sessions. Cost is $30 per person, which includes both sessions.

Molly Barari, who holds an MFA in creative writing from Wilkes University, teaches the workshop.

To sign up, RSVP in advance by calling or texting 308-440-0047.

