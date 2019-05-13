Teslas to visit Custer

More than 60 Teslas are making a road trip to Custer on May 17.

The Custer Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Sound of Silence Tesla Road Trip, the sixth annual Tesla Road Trip Rally.

The cars will be on display from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday next to Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company. There will be a social mixer at the Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co. Event Center at the same time, open to everyone.

Custer previously had 22 charging stations throughout town including at the Chamber of Commerce. With the addition of eight Super Chargers behind Lynn’s Dakotamart, Custer now has 30 charging stations total.

For more information, call 673-2244 or email info@custersd.com

