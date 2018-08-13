Rangers from the Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC), the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, and the Nebraska Game and Park Commission are presenting a joint interpretive talk titled The Evolution of Hunting: Changes over the Last 10,000 Years on Friday, August 17 starting at 7:00 pm. Staff from all three agencies will be meeting with the public at the Fort Robinson State Park picnic shelter, by the Soldier Creek Campground, for this family-friendly program.
“Federal and state agencies are partnering to share their expertise on hunting in Nebraska,” said HMERC Site Manager Ryan Means. “We hope this program will appeal to people with a variety of interests from recreational hunting to Native American history to archeology.”
HMERC rangers will begin the program with a discussion of post-Ice Age bison hunting techniques. Next, Agate rangers will cover the culture of Native American hunting on the Great Plains. An educational specialist from Nebraska Game and Parks will close the formal talk with an overview of proper hunting practices in Northwestern Nebraska today. All presenters will be available for a Q&A session after the talk.
The interpretive talk is free-of-charge; however, permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks and can be purchased at the Fort Robinson State Park front desk.
For more information about these events, other summer educational talks and programs, or to reserve off-season special tours at the HMERC, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Office at (308) 432-0300 or Ryan Means (HMERC) at (308) 221-4162.