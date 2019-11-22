The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for the 2020 SDSU/County Extension Advisory Board.
The board provides guidance and direction to the county commissioners in the development, delivery and evaluation of 4-H programs and services. Service is voluntary and no compensation is provided. Board members are expected to attend four to six regularly scheduled meetings per year and any special meetings.
Those who want to be considered are asked to submit a citizen interest form describing their qualifications and background to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners, 130 Kansas City Street, Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701. Please include an agency or community affiliation (if applicable), particular interests as related to a board of this kind, and what the applicant can contribute to such a board. Citizen interest forms can be found on the county website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings.
All responses must be received in the County Commission Office by 4 p.m. Dec. 20.